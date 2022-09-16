Las Vegas, NV

Raiders Vs. Cardinals: Two teams trying to avoid the dreaded 0–2 start

Eugene Adams

Photo by Adrian Curiel on Unsplash

The Raiders and Cardinals both sit at 0–1 after opening week defeats. 

In a 17-game season, that's no reason to panic. There's still a lot of football left to be played. However, starting the season 1–1 still feels much better than 0–2. 

Week One

The Raiders dropped a close game to the Chargers 19–24 in Week 1. It wasn't all bad, though. Davante Adams shined in his debut with 141 yards receiving and a touchdown. 

However, they will need to shore up their pass protection and take care of the ball if they want a better outcome this week. 

The Cardinals had a much more difficult outing in Week 1. They dropped a tough game to the Cheifs 44–21. Watching the game live, it felt even more lopsided than the score indicates. 

The Cardinals had little success stopping the Chief's running or passing games. 

Keys to The Game

Cardinals Pass Defense

The Cardinal's pass defense was shredded in Week 1. The Raiders will have to take advantage of that to be successful. 

Thankfully, they have the personnel to do it. Adams, Waller, and Renfrow can take over a game individually. Together they are a lot to handle. 

Turnovers

Derek Carr made some great throws against the Chargers. Unfortunately, he also threw 3 INTs. He will need to take care of the ball better going forward. 

Pass Protection

Facing off against Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa is not an easy task. However, the Raider's offensive line could have done better. It's hard to win when you give up 6 sacks and 9 QB hits. 

Pass Defense

The Cardinals have plenty of offensive weapons, but they got most of their production from an unlikely source in Week 1. Greg Dortch only had 3 career receptions going into the season. But, he still had a surprisingly solid game with 7 receptions for 63 yards. 

The Raiders DBs had a rough day against Justin Herbert in Week 1. That includes the part of the game after Keenan Allen went down. 

Look for them to bounce back in Week 2. 

