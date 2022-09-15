Las Vegas, NV

2 Interesting takeaways from the Raider's season opener

Eugene Adams

Photo by Daniel Álvasd on Unsplash

Every year without fail, fans overreact to Week 1. 

If their team wins, it will be the best season ever. If their team loses, the season will be a disaster. 

The truth is usually somewhere between those two extremes. 

One thing that Week 1 does give us is interesting storylines to keep an eye on going forward. Here are two interesting takeaways from week 1 that will be fun to watch. 

WR Weapons

The Raider knew they had a solid receiving core coming into the season. Hunter Renfrow was a 1,000-yard receiver last season. Newly extended Darren Waller would have been a 1,000-yard receiver if he played all 17 games. 

Adding Davante Adams to that already dangerous mix hasn't disappointed. 

The big question coming into the season was whether we would see the ball getting spread around or a one-man show by Davante Adams. After week one, the answer seems to be a little bit of both. 

David Carr went out of his way to target Adams more than the others in Week 1. 

  • Davante Adams: 17 Targets
  • Darren Waller: 6 Targets
  • Hunter Renfrow: 6 Targets

That extra attention showed in the final stats. 

  • Davante Adams: 10 Catches, 141 Yards, 1 TD
  • Darren Waller: 4 Catches, 79 Yards
  • Hunter Renfrow: 3 Catches, 21 Yards

The offense's focus on Adams opens up some interesting possibilities. 

First of all, throwing the ball to Adams is never a bad idea; he's one of the best in the game. 

Secondly, all the defensive attention Adams will surely draw will make life easier for Waller and Renfrow. 

Even if most passes went Adams's way in Week 1, Carr made sure to attack with Waller and Renfrow whenever a favorable matchup presented itself. 

Favorable matchups for Waller and Renfrow should present themselves more and more often as the season wears on. 

AFC West is Loaded With QB Talent 

The AFC West has quickly become a murderer's row of great QBs. 

The Raider's defense will have its hands full each and every week they play one of their divisional rivals. The Raiders got to see Justin Herbert's brilliance up close in Week 1, and it won't get any easier when they face Patrick Mahomes or Russell Wilson. 

Week 1 AFC West QB Stats

  • Justin Herbert: 26/34, 279 Yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs
  • Patrick Mahomes: 30/39, 360 Yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs
  • Russell Wilson: 29/42, 340 Yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs
  • Derek Carr: 22/37, 295 Yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs

The big thing that sticks out looking at those stats is that Carr was the only AFC West QB who threw an interception. Not only was he the only one who threw an interception, but he also threw three of them. 

Carr must take care of the ball better if the Raiders hope to compete in the loaded AFC West. 

