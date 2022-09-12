Raiders open the season with yet another exciting one-score game against the Chargers

Photo by Daniel Álvasd on Unsplash

At this point, the Raiders and Chargers seem incapable of not playing a close game against each other.

5 of the last 6 matchups between the two were decided by one score. That includes last season's regular-season finale that ended with a big kick in OT.

This game was no different.

Recap

The game started slowly, with both teams moving the ball before stalling and kicking a field goal. Then, the Chargers broke the game open with two touchdowns to go into the half up 17–3.

The action looked to be heating up in the second half when both teams scored touchdowns on their opening drives. Unfortunately, both offenses stalled from there. The Raiders managed a field goal but then threw INTs on back-to-back drives.

A late Adams TD brought the score t 19–24, but unfortunately, they couldn't complete the comeback. 19–24 was the final score.

Tale of Two Halves

The game was a tale of two halves. In the first half, the Raiders lost the total yardage battle 93–234. In the second half, they outgained the Chargers 227–121. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to complete a comeback.

Ball Security

Ball security was a huge issue for the Raiders in this game. Carr threw 3 interceptions compared to 0 for the Chargers. The Raiders also had more fumbles (3) than the Chargers (1), but none of those fumbles were lost by either team.

This is one area the team will try to improve on going forward.

“Obviously, it’s difficult to win when you lost the turnover margin the way that we did and give them opportunities. They’re a good football team, and they took advantage of some of those, especially there in the second quarter.”-Josh McDaniels

The Davante Adams Show

If Raider fans are looking for reasons to be optimistic, Davante Adams gave them plenty.

He put on a show in his first game wearing the Silver and Black. He finished the game with 10 catches, 141 yards, and 1 touchdown.

Up Next

Next up for the Raiders is the home opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Both teams will be looking for their first win of the season.