UNLV Football: sluggish start too much to overcome at Cal

College Football season is in full swing, and it's been a lot of fun to watch so far.

UNLV fans have suffered through a lot of losing seasons in recent memory. However, after a strong opening game, the hope for a much improved season is starting to slow.

UNLV vs. Cal

The beginning of the game wasn't what UNLV fans were hoping for. They were down 14–0 early, and it wasn't looking good.

Thankfully, UNLV kept competing and turned it into an entertaining game.

The defense fought particularly hard. Cal was inside UNLV's 10-yard line 3 times without a single TD (2 FGs and 1 INT).

The Rebels even had a chance at the end with the ball down 20–14, but they couldn't finish.

Head Coach Marcus Arroyo knows that this was a winnable game that got away.

“We let that one get away. We have a locker room full of guys right now that are disappointed because they wanted to finish that game, but we’ve got to capitalize versus quality opponents. We had some things in this game we didn’t do in the opener that put us in a situation where we had to make up a lot of ground and we’re going to go back and look at that. We’ve also showed we’ll fight. Our guys will fight, there’s no doubt about it.”

-Marcus Arroyo

Not All Bad

While it was a disappointing loss for fans, there were still plenty of good signs.

The defense, in particular, was impressive. They fought until the end and showed a lot of grit. It's not easy to keep an opponent out of the endzone with the ball inside the 10, and they did it three times.

There were also many outstanding individual performers, including Louisville transfer Aidan Robbins. He rushed for 84 yards on 14 carries, including a 31-yard touchdown.

Up Next For Both Teams

(2–0) Cal heads to (0–2) Notre Dame next Saturday in a game that suddenly looks extremely winnable.

UNLV will return to Allegiant Stadium Saturday to faceoff with (2–1) North Texas.