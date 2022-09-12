Paradise, NV

UNLV Football: sluggish start too much to overcome at Cal

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T1JRl_0hr2Rfzc00
Photo by Ameer Basheer on Unsplash

College Football season is in full swing, and it's been a lot of fun to watch so far. 

UNLV fans have suffered through a lot of losing seasons in recent memory. However, after a strong opening game, the hope for a much improved season is starting to slow. 

UNLV vs. Cal

The beginning of the game wasn't what UNLV fans were hoping for. They were down 14–0 early, and it wasn't looking good. 

Thankfully, UNLV kept competing and turned it into an entertaining game. 

The defense fought particularly hard. Cal was inside UNLV's 10-yard line 3 times without a single TD (2 FGs and 1 INT). 

The Rebels even had a chance at the end with the ball down 20–14, but they couldn't finish. 

Head Coach Marcus Arroyo knows that this was a winnable game that got away. 

“We let that one get away. We have a locker room full of guys right now that are disappointed because they wanted to finish that game, but we’ve got to capitalize versus quality opponents. We had some things in this game we didn’t do in the opener that put us in a situation where we had to make up a lot of ground and we’re going to go back and look at that. We’ve also showed we’ll fight. Our guys will fight, there’s no doubt about it.”
-Marcus Arroyo

Not All Bad

While it was a disappointing loss for fans, there were still plenty of good signs. 

The defense, in particular, was impressive. They fought until the end and showed a lot of grit. It's not easy to keep an opponent out of the endzone with the ball inside the 10, and they did it three times. 

There were also many outstanding individual performers, including Louisville transfer Aidan Robbins. He rushed for 84 yards on 14 carries, including a 31-yard touchdown. 

Up Next For Both Teams

(2–0) Cal heads to (0–2) Notre Dame next Saturday in a game that suddenly looks extremely winnable. 

UNLV will return to Allegiant Stadium Saturday to faceoff with (2–1) North Texas. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sports# College Football# College Sports# UNLV# UNLV Football

Comments / 2

Published by

Southern California raised Henderson transplant. I write about sports and other events in the area.

Henderson, NV
6844 followers

More from Eugene Adams

Las Vegas, NV

Raiders Vs. Cardinals: Two teams trying to avoid the dreaded 0–2 start

The Raiders and Cardinals both sit at 0–1 after opening week defeats. In a 17-game season, that's no reason to panic. There's still a lot of football left to be played. However, starting the season 1–1 still feels much better than 0–2.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the Browns

Calling a QB a "game manager" has a negative connotation. Few teams have a backup QB they trust to guide them for a significant amount of time. It's not an easy thing to do. We see at least one team lose their starting QB every year and immediately panic. The speculation about trades and/or free agent signings starts immediately.

Read full story
3 comments
Las Vegas, NV

2 Interesting takeaways from the Raider's season opener

Every year without fail, fans overreact to Week 1. If their team wins, it will be the best season ever. If their team loses, the season will be a disaster. The truth is usually somewhere between those two extremes.

Read full story
Paradise, NV

UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference play

University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Is UNLV Football better, worse, or the same as last season?. It’s impossible to know for sure, but there have been some encouraging signs. Facing off with a bowl team from last season should tell us a lot about the 2022 Rebels.

Read full story
1 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Raiders open the season with yet another exciting one-score game against the Chargers

At this point, the Raiders and Chargers seem incapable of not playing a close game against each other. 5 of the last 6 matchups between the two were decided by one score. That includes last season's regular-season finale that ended with a big kick in OT.

Read full story
5 comments
Paradise, NV

UNLV Football: The Rebels prepare to take on the Cal Bears for the first time

After cruising to victory against Idaho State, UNLV football now prepares for a stiffer challenge. This week's trip to Berkeley will mark both the Rebel's first FBS opponent and their first road game of the season.

Read full story
2 comments
Henderson, NV

Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island Festival

Learning about different cultures is both fun and educational. While all cultures are fascinating, Hawaiian culture is exceptionally so. Thankfully, there's been a lot of Aloha in Henderson recently.

Read full story
2 comments
Henderson, NV

Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to Henderson

If you’re looking for a delicious bagel, this new Henderson spot is for you. Chef Sonia El-Nawal’s latest restaurant, Bodega Bagel, started as a test kitchen in Vegas. Now it will become a full brick-and-motor restaurant on September 6th.

Read full story
2 comments
Paradise, NV

UNLV Football: Rebels start the season strong against Idaho State

So far, so good is the story of UNLV Football’s start to the 2022 season. Usually, a win against an FCS opponent wouldn’t be a cause for celebration, but this felt different. Last season UNLV opened its season with a disappointing loss to another FCS team Eastern Washington. That loss was the beginning of a tough 2–10 season.

Read full story
4 comments
Henderson, NV

Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to Henderson

When the Henderson Pavilion went away, not everyone was happy about it. First of all, we lost a longtime fixture in the community. Secondly, lots of people were worried about the increased noise and traffic.

Read full story
8 comments
Henderson, NV

The always entertaining Zombie Run is coming back to Cornerstone Park in October

Every year the City of Henderson hosts a fun Zombie Run. This year is no exception. This year’s Zombie Run is yet another exciting event to take place at the beautiful Cornerstone Park.

Read full story
Henderson, NV

Paula Fuga is finally bringing her music to Henderson on September 2nd

(Paula Fuga wrapping up day one for our Future Leaders in Honolulu, Hawaii) US Embassy from New Zeal. A little bit of Aloha is coming to Henderson soon. While Hawaiian music in the desert might sound like a weird combination, it's a great combination.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Grabagreen Las Vegas: proving that fast food can be good for your health

What's the first thing that comes to mind when you think about fast food?. The chances are greasy burgers and fries popped into your head. That's not exactly great for your health.

Read full story
Henderson, NV

Job Fair: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson is hosting a job fair on August 24th

If you’re looking for a job in the City of Henderson, August 24th should be circled on your calendar. The City of Henderson, in conjunction with The Dollar Loan Center, will be hosting a “Draft Day” job fair.

Read full story
2 comments
Las Vegas, NV

The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las Vegas

The Mob Museum comes up whenever I look for non-casino things to do in Las Vegas. After visiting the Museum for myself, it's easy to see why. It's definitely worth a visit for locals and tourists alike.

Read full story
Henderson, NV

An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in Henderson

A football champion was crowned on Saturday. It wasn't at football's highest levels, but it was still exciting and fun to watch. The Northern Arizona Wranglers won the 2022 IFL Championship in a 47–45 thriller over the Quad City Steamwheelers.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

What will the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas look like exactly?

JediRich, Creative Producer, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It looks like the NFL Pro Bowl is headed back to Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority recently approved the $1.7 million hosting fee required to hold the event in Las Vegas.

Read full story
5 comments
Las Vegas, NV

The world-famous Randy's Donuts is finally coming to Las Vegas next week

Las Vegas is home to many iconic restaurants. That will be even more true come August 16th. Randy’s Donuts has been a Southern California staple for over 70 years. It’s so famous that it’s been featured in several movies, including Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!

Read full story
4 comments
Henderson, NV

Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their roster

Basketball in Henderson is starting to get more exciting. As the G League Ignite gear up for their first season in Henderson, they continue to make exciting moves. Shaq’s son Shareef recently signed a 6 figure deal with the Ignite. Now Mojave King has signed on as well.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy