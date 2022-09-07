Paradise, NV

UNLV Football: The Rebels prepare to take on the Cal Bears for the first time

Eugene Adams

Photo by Thomas Park on Unsplash

After cruising to victory against Idaho State, UNLV football now prepares for a stiffer challenge. 

This week's trip to Berkeley will mark both the Rebel's first FBS opponent and their first road game of the season. 

UNLV

A win against an FCS team is certainly nothing to brag about. But, for UNLV, it is a sign of improvement from last season. 

The final score against Idaho State was 52–21, but the game wasn't even as close as the score indicates. UNLV's offense was particularly explosive, which is hopefully a good sign. 

Cal Bears

After falling behind 7–0, Cal cruised to a 34–13 victory over UC Davis

Bears QB Jack Plummer had an impressive day. The Rebels will need to slow him down if they want to have a successful trip to California. 

Jack Plummer Stats against UC Davis:

  • 23/35 Passing
  • 268 Yards
  • 3 Touchdowns
  • 1 Interception

This Weeks Match Up

Both teams won comfortably against FCS schools in their opener. That means they will both face their first real test this week. 

For UNLV, it's a huge opportunity to show fans that they are better than last year's 2–10 record.

Other Information

This game will make an interesting bit of history. Cal and UNLV are facing off for the first time in school history. 

The two teams were initially supposed to play in 2020, but Covid had other plans. The 2020 meeting was actually supposed to be UNLV’s first game at Allegiant Stadium

Kickoff Time:

Saturday at 1 pm Pacific

Location:

California Memorial Stadium

