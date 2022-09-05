Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island Festival

Photo by Kazuo ota on Unsplash

Learning about different cultures is both fun and educational. While all cultures are fascinating, Hawaiian culture is exceptionally so. Thankfully, there's been a lot of Aloha in Henderson recently.

First, Paula Fuga performed on September 2nd. Now, the 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island Festival is coming on September 9th and 10th.

The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island Festival

This is a free event that is generously hosted each year by the Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club. It allows Henderson residents to enjoy the island's sights, sounds, and tastes.

There are multiple events spread over two days. Those events include authentic Hawaiian cuisine, handmade crafts, Keiki zone (children's activities), and cultural entertainment.

Note: This is an outdoor event, so please dress accordingly. Also, children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Schedule of Events

September 9th

Amphitheater

5 pm — Playground Dance Company

6 pm — Las Vegas Indian Center

7 pm — Kailiha'o Hula

8 pm — Hot Lava (Tahitian dance group)

Water Street Plaza Stage (live music)

5:30 pm — Just Friends

6:30 pm — Ikaika Brown & Shawn Ishimoto

7:30 pm — Harold Kama & Harold Kama Jr.

September 10th

Amphitheater

9:25 am — Salute to America & Hawaii (Star-Spangled Banner)

9:40 am — Lion Dance presented by Lohan School of Shaolin

11 am — Halau Na Lei O Kahikilani (live music)

Noon — "Civility for All" presentation by Dr. Clyde Rivers

12:45 pm — Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club Scholarship Presentation

6 pm — Halau Na Lei O Kahikilani (live music)

7 pm — Tematahi (Polynesian dance)

Water Street Plaza Stage (live music)

7:30 pm — Latitude 20 (live music)

More Details

Dates and times: September 9 (5–9pm) & September 10 (9am-9pm)

Location: Water Street Plaza 240 South Water Street Henderson, NV 89015

Price: Free to attend!