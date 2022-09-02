Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to Henderson

Photo by Vicky Ng on Unsplash

If you’re looking for a delicious bagel, this new Henderson spot is for you.

Chef Sonia El-Nawal’s latest restaurant, Bodega Bagel, started as a test kitchen in Vegas. Now it will become a full brick-and-motor restaurant on September 6th.

Chef Sonia El-Nawal

Chef Sonia has been climbing the restaurant industry’s ladder for nearly 35 years. She has worked for top chefs literally all over the world. Some of her stops include:

Fauchon in Paris

Spoonfull Diner in Belgium

The Delano Hotel in Miami

Pastry Chef at Nobu

Condesa DF in Mexico City

Her passion for food and years of international experience gives her a unique culinary instinct. That instinct will genuinely shine when her newest endeavor begins in Henderson.

Bodega Bagel

Chef Sonia El-Nawal considers her newest restaurant a love letter to New York.

“Bringing New York to Las Vegas has been a dream of mine for a long time. I am thrilled to open the doors to my brand, Bodega Bagel, and share the flavor and flair with the community and beyond.”-Chef Sonia El-Nawal

Bodega Bagel will feature a large variety of bagels. It will include various toppings like chive and scallion, smoked salmon, horseradish, and many more.

It won’t be all about bagels; the menu will also feature many breakfast items.

Shakshouka (eggs baked in spicy tomato sauce with a Jerusalem bagel)

Eggs & Caviar (soft scrambled eggs, creme fraiche, caviar, chives, and a latke)

Brisket & Eggs (the Bodega Bagel steak and eggs, served with home fries and a choice of bagel or bialy)

Challah French Toast (homemade challah, caramelized bananas, and maple syrup)

The lunch menu will also offer many delicious options, including:

Decker Special (house-cured gravlax, plan schmear, tomato, red onion, and capers)

Hudson River (whitefish salad, tobiko wasabi, scallions, and micro greens)

Old School (two eggs over easy and American Cheese)

Sandwiches (Hot Pastrami, Hot Corned Beef, and Brisket)

Salads (Chopped Chef Salad and Israeli Salad)

Soups (Chicken Matzo Ball, Mushroom Barley, and Borscht)

Hours And Other Information

Hours:

Tuesday — Sunday: 7 am- 3 pm

Address: 10075 Eastern Ave #116 Henderson NV 89052

Phone: (702)527-7663

Email: hello@bodegabagel.com

Website: www.bodegabagel.com