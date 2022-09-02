Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to Henderson

If you’re looking for a delicious bagel, this new Henderson spot is for you.
Chef Sonia El-Nawal’s latest restaurant, Bodega Bagel, started as a test kitchen in Vegas. Now it will become a full brick-and-motor restaurant on September 6th.
Chef Sonia El-Nawal
Chef Sonia has been climbing the restaurant industry’s ladder for nearly 35 years. She has worked for top chefs literally all over the world. Some of her stops include:
- Fauchon in Paris
- Spoonfull Diner in Belgium
- The Delano Hotel in Miami
- Pastry Chef at Nobu
- Condesa DF in Mexico City
Her passion for food and years of international experience gives her a unique culinary instinct. That instinct will genuinely shine when her newest endeavor begins in Henderson.
Bodega Bagel
Chef Sonia El-Nawal considers her newest restaurant a love letter to New York.
“Bringing New York to Las Vegas has been a dream of mine for a long time. I am thrilled to open the doors to my brand, Bodega Bagel, and share the flavor and flair with the community and beyond.”-Chef Sonia El-Nawal
Bodega Bagel will feature a large variety of bagels. It will include various toppings like chive and scallion, smoked salmon, horseradish, and many more.
It won’t be all about bagels; the menu will also feature many breakfast items.
- Shakshouka (eggs baked in spicy tomato sauce with a Jerusalem bagel)
- Eggs & Caviar (soft scrambled eggs, creme fraiche, caviar, chives, and a latke)
- Brisket & Eggs (the Bodega Bagel steak and eggs, served with home fries and a choice of bagel or bialy)
- Challah French Toast (homemade challah, caramelized bananas, and maple syrup)
The lunch menu will also offer many delicious options, including:
- Decker Special (house-cured gravlax, plan schmear, tomato, red onion, and capers)
- Hudson River (whitefish salad, tobiko wasabi, scallions, and micro greens)
- Old School (two eggs over easy and American Cheese)
- Sandwiches (Hot Pastrami, Hot Corned Beef, and Brisket)
- Salads (Chopped Chef Salad and Israeli Salad)
- Soups (Chicken Matzo Ball, Mushroom Barley, and Borscht)
Hours And Other Information
Hours:
Tuesday — Sunday: 7 am- 3 pm
Address: 10075 Eastern Ave #116 Henderson NV 89052
Phone: (702)527-7663
Email: hello@bodegabagel.com
Website: www.bodegabagel.com
Comments / 2