Henderson, NV

Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to Henderson

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K04cg_0hfCt84H00
Photo by Vicky Ng on Unsplash

If you’re looking for a delicious bagel, this new Henderson spot is for you. 

Chef Sonia El-Nawal’s latest restaurant, Bodega Bagel, started as a test kitchen in Vegas. Now it will become a full brick-and-motor restaurant on September 6th. 

Chef Sonia El-Nawal

Chef Sonia has been climbing the restaurant industry’s ladder for nearly 35 years. She has worked for top chefs literally all over the world. Some of her stops include: 

Her passion for food and years of international experience gives her a unique culinary instinct. That instinct will genuinely shine when her newest endeavor begins in Henderson. 

Bodega Bagel

Chef Sonia El-Nawal considers her newest restaurant a love letter to New York

“Bringing New York to Las Vegas has been a dream of mine for a long time. I am thrilled to open the doors to my brand, Bodega Bagel, and share the flavor and flair with the community and beyond.”-Chef Sonia El-Nawal

Bodega Bagel will feature a large variety of bagels. It will include various toppings like chive and scallion, smoked salmon, horseradish, and many more. 

It won’t be all about bagels; the menu will also feature many breakfast items. 

  • Shakshouka (eggs baked in spicy tomato sauce with a Jerusalem bagel)
  • Eggs & Caviar (soft scrambled eggs, creme fraiche, caviar, chives, and a latke)
  • Brisket & Eggs (the Bodega Bagel steak and eggs, served with home fries and a choice of bagel or bialy)
  • Challah French Toast (homemade challah, caramelized bananas, and maple syrup)

The lunch menu will also offer many delicious options, including:

  • Decker Special (house-cured gravlax, plan schmear, tomato, red onion, and capers)
  • Hudson River (whitefish salad, tobiko wasabi, scallions, and micro greens)
  • Old School (two eggs over easy and American Cheese)
  • Sandwiches (Hot Pastrami, Hot Corned Beef, and Brisket)
  • Salads (Chopped Chef Salad and Israeli Salad)
  • Soups (Chicken Matzo Ball, Mushroom Barley, and Borscht)

Hours And Other Information

Hours: 

Tuesday — Sunday: 7 am- 3 pm

Address: 10075 Eastern Ave #116 Henderson NV 89052

Phone: (702)527-7663

Email: hello@bodegabagel.com

Website: www.bodegabagel.com

