UNLV Football: Rebels start the season strong against Idaho State

Photo by Gene Gallin on Unsplash

So far, so good is the story of UNLV Football’s start to the 2022 season.

Usually, a win against an FCS opponent wouldn’t be a cause for celebration, but this felt different. Last season UNLV opened its season with a disappointing loss to another FCS team Eastern Washington. That loss was the beginning of a tough 2–10 season.

While it’s definitely not time for fans to get ahead of themselves, the season opener was a pleasant surprise.

Big First Half

The story of the game was the huge first half by UNLV. The game was essentially over by halftime, with UNLV taking a 45–7 lead into halftime.

Idaho State scored twice in the second half to make the score more respectable, but it was total domination by the Rebels. They outgained Idaho state 554 to 221 in total offense.

A win is good, but the way they won was the best part. The high-scoring game was a lot of fun for all the fans.

Upcoming Schedule

Bigger challenges lie ahead in the coming weeks. Next week UNLV will have a bye before traveling to Cal on September 10th. That game should be a much tougher challenge.

Following the trip to Cal, UNLV will play North Texas at home.

Then, on September 24th, they will open Conference play against Utah State.

Interesting Facts About The Game