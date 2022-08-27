Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to Henderson

Ron Mader, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

When the Henderson Pavilion went away, not everyone was happy about it.

First of all, we lost a longtime fixture in the community. Secondly, lots of people were worried about the increased noise and traffic.

Thankfully, it was replaced by something better. The Dollar Loan Center has quickly become an irreplaceable part of the community.

Unique Dollar Loan Center Features

The Dollar Loan Center is a multipurpose indoor arena with sporting events, concerts, and much more.

With an official capacity of around 6,000, it's big enough to host large events but small enough to maintain an intimate atmosphere.

Key Features and Amenities

6,000 Fixed Seats

28 Luxury Suits

The Tiltyard (an outdoor plaza)

Onsite parking (1,470 spots)

The Craggy Range Sports Bar & Grill

A LED center scoreboard

Up to 5 locker rooms

A Multifunctional indoor space that can be customized to fit any event

Modern Medieval

An interesting characteristic of the arena is the "Modern Medieval" theme. Since it's home to the Henderson Silver Knights and the Vegas Knight Hawks, a medieval theme fits perfectly.

The theme is consistent throughout the arena, both visually and in the unique names.

For example, castles adorn the entire suite level. The arena staff also wear Modern Medieval-themed uniforms.

Sports

The Dollar Loan Center is currently home to three professional sports teams. There is a G League basketball team, a minor league hockey team, and an Arena football team.

I recommend catching a game even if you aren't usually interested in any of those sports. The intimate atmosphere of the arena makes it a great place to watch live sports.

G League Ignite

The Ignite is a G League basketball team that isn't affiliated with a specific NBA team.

The team started in California before relocating to Las Vegas. This will be their first season playing home games in Henderson.

Their first season in Henderson is already building a lot of buzz with the recent signings of Shareef O'Neal and Mojave King.

Henderson Silver Knights

The Henderson Silver Knights are the minor league affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 2022–2023 regular season starts in October and will run through the middle of April.

Vegas Knight Hawks

The Vegas Knight Hawks just completed their inaugural season in the IFL (Indoor Football League).

Even though they didn't qualify for the playoffs, the championship game was played in the Dollar Loan Center anyways. The next two championship games will also be in Henderson due to an agreement the owner made when joining the league.

Other Events

Since the Dollar Loan Center has indoor and outdoor spaces, the number of events it can host is almost limitless.

It's an excellent location for local sports as well as concerts. But, they host plenty of other events as well. For example, they recently hosted a job fair and have hosted farmer's markets in the past.

Location and Other Information

Address: 200 S. Green Valley Pkwy Henderson, NV 89012

Phone: (702) 645–4259

Website: www.thedollarloancenter.com