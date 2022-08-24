Las Vegas, NV

Grabagreen Las Vegas: proving that fast food can be good for your health

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06uiX9_0hTWBTlR00
Photo by Zlatko Đurić on Unsplash

What's the first thing that comes to mind when you think about fast food? 

The chances are greasy burgers and fries popped into your head. That's not exactly great for your health. 

Thankfully times are changing. The idea that fast food automatically means unhealthy food isn't always accurate. 

Grabbagreen is one of many places that are changing how we look at eating out. 

Grabbagreen

Everything about Grabbagreen is done with your health in mind. All the food is non-GMO. Nothing comes to the restaurant pre-cooked. It's all made-to-order and prepared fresh. 

Don't worry; it's still a fast food restaurant. They won't keep you waiting hours for your food. Everything is made with the speed and convenience you would expect. 

Menu

One look at the nutritional information on their website is all it takes to see that the menu is filled with healthy options. 

If you're hungry, their bowls and salads are for you. You can choose one of theirs, or make your own. 

Make your own bowl or salad

  1. Choose your green or grain
  2. Choose 6 nutrients
  3. Choose your House-made sauce
  4. Add Protein

Their fresh pressed juices or smoothies are good options if you're not super hungry. 

There are eight flavors of fresh pressed juice to choose from. They come in three sizes, 12, 16, or 24 oz. 

There are six different smoothie flavors to choose from. They come in slightly bigger sizes, 16, 24, or 32 oz. 

If you're looking for an all-day breakfast or something for your kids. Grabagreen has got you covered as well. 

Breakfast Anytime Menu

  • Breakfast Burrito
  • Mango Bowl
  • Baked Oat Bar
  • Traditional Avocado Toast
  • Acai Bowl
  • Protein Avocado Toast
  • Hash (steak, sausage, chicken, or veggie)

Kids Menu

  • Mighty Mac & Cheese
  • Balance Box (green or grain, chicken, one nutrient, and Ranch)

Hours and Other Information

Hours: 

Monday — Saturday: 10 am- 6 pm

Sunday: 10 am- 5 pm

Address: 9440 W Sahara Ave, Suite 180 Las Vegas, NV 89117

Phone: (702) 824–9555

Website: www.grabbagreen.com

