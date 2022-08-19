Job Fair: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson is hosting a job fair on August 24th

Ron Mader, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

If you’re looking for a job in the City of Henderson, August 24th should be circled on your calendar.

The City of Henderson, in conjunction with The Dollar Loan Center, will be hosting a “Draft Day” job fair.

Location and Time

Time

The job fair is on Wednesday, August 24th, from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Location

The job fair will be at The Dollar Loan Center, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, NV.

Companies

There are both part-time and full-time positions available.

Here are some (not all) the companies that will attend.

The Dollar Loan Center

The Dollar Loan Center is an exciting place to work. It hosts a variety of sporting and other events year-round.

It’s home to three professional sports teams: The Henderson Silver Knights (hockey), The G League Ignite (Basketball), and the Vegas Knight Hawks (arena football).

They are looking to fill the following positions:

Guest Services

Ticket Office Cashier (part-time)

Event Manager

Event Security

Event Security Supervisor

Conversion Technician

Henderson Silver Knights/Vegas Knight Hawks

Both teams are looking to fill positions on their Gameday Event Staff.

Levy Restaurants

Levy Restaurants are located in arenas all over the country. They are looking to fill many positions in their Dollar Loan Center location.

Retail

Line Cooks

Dish Washers

All Culinarians

Runners

In-Seat Servers

Cashiers

Bartenders

Suite Attendants

City of Henderson

If you’ve ever wanted to work for the City of Henderson, now’s your chance.

The city is looking to fill several positions, including: