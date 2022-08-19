Job Fair: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson is hosting a job fair on August 24th

If you’re looking for a job in the City of Henderson, August 24th should be circled on your calendar.
The City of Henderson, in conjunction with The Dollar Loan Center, will be hosting a “Draft Day” job fair.
Location and Time
Time
The job fair is on Wednesday, August 24th, from 5 pm to 8 pm.
Location
The job fair will be at The Dollar Loan Center, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, NV.
Companies
There are both part-time and full-time positions available.
Here are some (not all) the companies that will attend.
The Dollar Loan Center
The Dollar Loan Center is an exciting place to work. It hosts a variety of sporting and other events year-round.
It’s home to three professional sports teams: The Henderson Silver Knights (hockey), The G League Ignite (Basketball), and the Vegas Knight Hawks (arena football).
They are looking to fill the following positions:
- Guest Services
- Ticket Office Cashier (part-time)
- Event Manager
- Event Security
- Event Security Supervisor
- Conversion Technician
Henderson Silver Knights/Vegas Knight Hawks
Both teams are looking to fill positions on their Gameday Event Staff.
Levy Restaurants
Levy Restaurants are located in arenas all over the country. They are looking to fill many positions in their Dollar Loan Center location.
- Retail
- Line Cooks
- Dish Washers
- All Culinarians
- Runners
- In-Seat Servers
- Cashiers
- Bartenders
- Suite Attendants
City of Henderson
If you’ve ever wanted to work for the City of Henderson, now’s your chance.
The city is looking to fill several positions, including:
- Youth Enrichment Site Leader
- Therapeutic Recreation Site Leader
- Program Assistant: Therapeutic Recreation
- Assistant Program Specialist: Therapeutic Recreation and Inclusion Services
- Lifeguard
- Senior Recreation Assistant
- Recreation Assistant
- Lead Recreation Assistant
- Preschool Program Instructor
