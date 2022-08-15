An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in Henderson

Danazar, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

A football champion was crowned on Saturday.

It wasn't at football's highest levels, but it was still exciting and fun to watch.

2022 IFL Championship

The Northern Arizona Wranglers won the 2022 IFL Championship in a 47–45 thriller over the Quad City Steamwheelers.

The game, played in Henderson's Dollar Loan Center, was not short on drama. Quad City was trailing 47–37 late in the game before rallying.

The Deuce

The Deuce is a fun rule difference between the IFL and other football leagues.

If a team scores with less than 60 seconds left, they get a chance to score two points by kicking the kickoff through the uprights.

Down just two points, Quad City had a chance to tie the game with a Deuce. The kick by Kimo Naehu looked on target, but it bounced off the protective netting around the low-hanging scoreboard.

Despite not being NFL or major college football quality, the IFL is still good football. The championship game had everything you could want as a fan: lots of scoring, exciting plays, and down-to-the-wire drama.

IFL

For those who don't know, the IFL is the country's largest and most successful arena football league.

Being indoors, there are some rule differences.

Smaller field (85 feet wide and 50 yards wide)

Smaller endzones (8 yards instead of 10)

No punting

8 on 8 instead of 11 on 11

The different rule set leads to higher-scoring games that some would say is more exciting than the outdoor game.

IFL in Henderson

Unfortunately, the local team, the Vegas Knight Hawks, didn't qualify for the championship. They finished 6–10, which wasn't good enough to qualify for the playoffs.

However, it was a solid season for an expansion team. Hopefully, the team will improve.

Interestingly, the next two championship games will also be held in Henderson. Hopefully, we will see the home team playing in the finals in 2023 or 2024.

If you're interested in catching the replay, here it is.