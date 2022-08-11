The world-famous Randy's Donuts is finally coming to Las Vegas next week

Photo by Michael on Unsplash

Las Vegas is home to many iconic restaurants.

That will be even more true come August 16th.

Randy’s Donuts has been a Southern California staple for over 70 years. It’s so famous that it’s been featured in several movies, including Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!

It’s now taking its legendary donuts to Las Vegas. On August 16th Randy’s Donuts is opening at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard.

This expansion is just the beginning. It will be the first of 7 planned Las Vegas Valley locations. They also have plans for other locations in Southern California and internationally.

Randy’s Donuts

The original Randy’s Donuts opened in Inglewood back in 1952.

The giant donut on top of the building became iconic after regular appearances in movies and television shows. It doesn’t hurt that the donuts are delicious, also. People come to eat and for the great photo op in front of the giant donut.

When it comes to donuts, there is a lot of variety. There are over 60 different varieties of donuts available. The menu includes classic, deluxe, fancy, and premium selections. You can get all the typical flavors you want, but they also have some unique and interesting options.

Some of the more unique options are:

Oreo’s Raised

Nutella Raised

Fruity Pebbles Raised

Bacon Maple Long John

Froot Loops Raised

Maple Raised w/ Churros

S’mores

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Raised

Of course, no donut shop would be complete without some great coffee. Randy’s coffee doesn’t disappoint.

Hours and Other Information

Address: 2170 South Rainbow Boulevard Las Vegas, NV 89146

Website: www.randysdonuts.com

More information is coming soon. Check their website or Instagram.