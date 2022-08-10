Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their roster

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

Basketball in Henderson is starting to get more exciting.

As the G League Ignite gear up for their first season in Henderson, they continue to make exciting moves.

Shaq’s son Shareef recently signed a 6 figure deal with the Ignite. Now Mojave King has signed on as well.

Mojave King

Mojave King is a 6-foot-5 NBA prospect who was born in New Zealand. He has spent the last two seasons playing in the NBL as part of the Next Stars Program. He’s part of the growing trend of players opting not to play college basketball in America.

The 20-year-old King averaged 3.6 points and one rebound on 37% shooting from the field in 26 games with the Adelaide 36ers last season.

According to NBA Draft Room, King has all the tools to succeed in the NBA. His length, smooth three-point shot, and off-ball movement all translate well to the next level.

He is still raw as a prospect, but a year in the G League should help get him ready for the NBA.

Ignite

The Ignite exists to prepare players for the NBA and life in general. So far, they have been very successful. In the past two seasons, the Ignite has produced three top-10 picks, Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and Dyson Daniels.

Mojave King is the sixth player to sign with the Ignite for the 2022–2023 season. He will be joined by Scoot Henderson, Leonard Miller, Efe Abogidi, Sidy Cissoko, and Shareef O’Neal.

The Ignite will play all their home games at Henderson’s Dollar Loan Center.

Will you be watching any G League games this year? Comment down below.