Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heat

It is no secret that Henderson is hot.
That obviously makes it hard to work out outdoors during the summer. Thankfully, Cornerstone Park is making it a little easier.
Cornerstone Park’s Fitness Court just got a makeover. A new shade structure was just installed over the fitness court. It will hopefully help people beat the heat while still enjoying a great workout.
You should still come by even if you are not looking to work out. Cornerstone Park has a little something for everyone.
Cornerstone Park
For those who don’t know, Cornerstone Park is one of the most beautiful parts of Henderson. First of all, there is a picturesque 31-acre lake (unfortunately, it’s not for swimming).
Secondly, there is a little something for everyone. You can hike, take pictures of the beautiful wildlife, have a picnic, work out, and much more.
The 2.1 km Cornerstone Loop is long enough to be a good workout but easy enough for the whole family to enjoy.
Regardless of what you do there, it’s a great place to go when you need to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.
List of Amenities
- Basketball Court
- Corporate Plaza Area
- Exercise Course (now shaded)
- Exercise Stairs
- 31 Arce Lake
- Open Grass Area
- Pavilions
- Picnic Shelters
- Picnic Tables
- Public Art
- Restrooms
- Volleyball Courts
- Walking Course/Trails
- Warming kitchen
Hours and Other Information
Address: 1600 Wigwam Pkwy. Henderson, NV 89074
Hours:
Open every day from 6 am to midnight
For more information, please visit the City of Henderson’s website.
