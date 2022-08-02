Are you ready for some football? The IFL championship is coming to Henderson

Danazar, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The Raiders starting training camp is the primary football news Henderson residents are talking about.

But did you know that the Raiders aren't the only football in town?

On August 13th, the Indoor Football League championship will be played here in Henderson.

What is The IFL

The IFL was formed in 2008 as the merger of two leagues. The demise of the United Indoor Football Leauge and the Intense Football League meant the birth of something bigger.

Today, the IFL is the largest and most successful arena football league.

Rules

The rules in the IFL are a bit different.

First of all, the game is played indoors. The field is only 85 feet wide and 50 yards wide with 8-yard endzones. Because of the smaller field, teams must go for it or attempt a field goal on 4th down.

The IFL also plays 8v8 rather than the traditional 11v11.

The different rule set leads to higher-scoring games that some would say is more exciting than the outdoor game.

IFL Championship Game

When the Vegas Knight Hawks joined the league, they were awarded not one but three chances to host the championship game. That means the championship game will be in Henderson, NV, from 2022–2024.

The Dollar Loan Center is a great place to host a game. It's a brand new 5,567-seat arena in Henderson. The Dollar Loan Center is already home to the Vegas Kighthawks and the Henderson Silver Knights. It will also be home to the G League Ignite starting next season.

How They Got Here

On August 13th, the Northern Arizona Wrangles will face off with the Quad City Steamwheelers.

The Wranglers qualified for the finals in a 52–51 thriller against the Arizona Rattlers.

The Steamwheelers made it to the finals by beating the Frisco Fighters 48–41.

The Hometown Team

Unfortunately, the local team, the Vegas Knighthaws, won't be playing in the finals. They finished 6–10, which wasn't good enough to qualify for the playoffs.

However, it was a solid season for an expansion team. Hopefully, the team will improve in the next two seasons so the fans can see the home team in the finals in 2023 and/or 2024.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit this website.