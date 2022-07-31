Shaq's son signs a 6 figure contract to play for Henderson's Ignite

Photo by Kylie Osullivan on Unsplash

Good basketball isn't just played in the NBA anymore; it's played worldwide.

That includes right here in Henderson.

The G-League Ignite just added some more star power to their roster for the 2022–2023 season.

Shareef O'Neal is Coming to Henderson

Shareef O'Neal is the 22-year-old son of the legendary Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunie, his former wife.

His basketball journey has included some tough times. He started his college career at UCLA before transferring to LSU. Health challenges plagued his college career. That includes foot and ankle problems and a 2018 open heart surgery.

Despite his rocky college career, O'Neal decided to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft against his father's wishes. He went undrafted but got the opportunity to play for the Los Angeles Lakers Summer League team.

Sadly, his performance wasn't enough to net him an NBA contract. However, his Summer League performance was impressive enough to earn him a contract with the Ignite. He hopes the contract will allow him to develop his game as he continues to work toward a possible NBA career.

Where to watch

The G League Season won't start until later this year. But, this season will be the Ignite's first in Henderson.

I highly recommend it if you haven't checked out a G League game before. Not only is it good basketball, but you never know if you're watching an NBA star of tomorrow.

Plus, it's close; they play their home games right here in Henderson's Dollar Loan Center.

