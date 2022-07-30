Henderson, NV

In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack: Who makes Henderson's best fast food burger?

Eugene Adams

Photo by Eiliv-Sonas Aceron on Unsplash

In-N-Out vs. Shake Shake 

In-N-Out and Shake Shake have two of the most loyal followings around. That makes comparing the two particularly interesting. 

Both places are great when you want a quick bite to eat that's also delicious. But which is better? 

Disclaimer: I was born and raised in Southern California, so I am slightly biased on this topic. But I will try my best to be objective. 

History

In-N-Out

Harry Snyder founded In-N-Out way back in 1948. Initially setting In-N-Out apart from its competition was its commitment to fresh produce and meat. 

That commitment to quality lives on to this day. Despite all of its growth, In-N-Out is still a family-owned company. Refusing to franchise like most fast food chains has allowed them to keep their quality high. 

Timeline:

  • 1948 —  First Store opens in a tiny 10-square food space
  • 1975 — Milkshakes are added to the menu
  • 1992 — First Nevada location opened in Las Vegas
  • 2015 — 300th restaurant opens, giving In-N-Out locations in CA, NV, AZ, UT, and TX

Shake Shack

Shake Shack started from humble beginnings. It began as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in 2001. In 2004, it moved to a stand and expanded the menu. It added hamburgers, fries, and its now famous milkshakes. 

That humble little hot dog stand is now a global publically traded company. 

Timeline: 

  • 2001 — Started as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park
  • 2004 — Moved to a stand in the park and expanded the menu
  • 2014 — Initial Public Offering
  • 2015 — First Nevada location opened in Las Vegas
  • 2022 — Over 250 locations globally 

Menu

If you're looking for variety, Shake Shake is the clear winner, even considering In-N-Out's secret menu. 

Both restaurants serve burgers, fries, and milkshakes. But, Shack Shack also serves hotdogs and chicken sandwiches. 

Shake Shack's commitment to selection even stands out regarding milkshakes. In-N-Out only offered three choices (chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry). At Shake Shack, you can get much more creative. 

Price

Comparing prices isn't a perfect science. But, I think the fairest comparison is the Double Double vs. the ShackBurger. A Double Double cost $3.45, and a ShackBurger costs $6.39. In that comparison, In-N-Out is the clear winner. 

Regardless, both restaurants serve great food and won't break the bank. 

Taste

This is where my Southern California bias will shine through. I think In-N-Out tastes better, period. 

One admirable thing about both restaurants is their commitment to quality ingredients. 

In-N-Out makes everything fresh. They never freeze, prepackage, or microwave food served in their restaurants. 

Shake Shack makes it a point to ensure that its ingredients are all appropriately sourced. All their ingredients are sourced following their strict animal welfare practices.  

Locations

In-N-Out

In-N-Out has two locations in Henderson. 

St. Rose Location

Address: 3551 St. Rose Pkwy. Henderson, NV 89052

Hours:
Monday — Thursday: 10:30 am- 1 am
Friday — Saturday: 10:30 am- 1:30 am
Sunday: 10:30 am- 1 am

Sunset Location

Address: 1051 W. Sunset Rd. Henderson, NV 89014

Hours:
Monday — Thursday: 10:30 am- 1 am
Friday — Saturday: 10:30 am- 1:30 am
Sunday: 10:30 am- 1 am

Shake Shack

Shake Shack currently only has one location in Henderson. But, I strongly suspect more locations will open in the future. 

Address: 2225 Village Walk Drive Henderson, NV 89052

Hours:

Sunday — Thursday: 11 am- 9 pm
Friday — Saturday: 11 am- 10 pm

And The Winner Is?

I'll always be blindly loyal to In-N-Out, but there is no winner here. 

Both establishments are outstanding and worth a visit. 

For more information about either place, visit their websites. 

In-N-Out Website: www.in-n-out.com

Shake Shack Website: www.shakeshack.com

