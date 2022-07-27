Seven Magic Mountains will begin routine maintenance starting August 1st

Photo by Natosha Benning on Unsplash

Tourism is great for local economies. But, as we all know, tourists often ruin good things.

Nevada's own Seven Magic Mountains is no exception. The increasing amount of graffiti has led to problems with maintenance.

Hopefully, the upcoming scheduled maintenance will help.

Cleanup

Starting August 1st, Seven Magic Mountains will undergo maintenance, which is scheduled to last one month. Thankfully, it will remain open the whole time.

During the month, you will be able to freely view the artwork, just be sure to stay behind the barriers.

Seven Magic Mountains

Seven Magic Mountains is a piece of public artwork designed by renowned artist Ugo Rondinone. It features seven 30–35 foot high totems made from locally-sourced boulders.

As weird as it may sound to some, these colorful rocks have been quite a hit with tourists and locals alike. The original plan was to display them for two years.

We're way past that now. Currently, the art display's contract runs through 2027.

Directions

Seven Magic Mountains is about 10 miles south of the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway in Henderson.

If you're coming from Las Vegas, take the I-15 S and exit Sloan. Then turn left on Las Vegas Boulevard and keep driving until you see it (approximately 7 miles).

If you're coming from Los Angeles, take the I-15 North and exit Jean. Turn east on Las Vegas Boulevard, and you will see it on your right after about 5 miles.

Parking

There is a dirt parking lot in front of the art installation. Thankfully, parking is free.

Hours

It's open every day from sunrise to sunset. Come early or late if you want to beat the heat.