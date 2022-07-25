See's Candy: Over 100 years of experience delivering delicious treats

Photo By Author

Calling chocolate popular is an understatement.

The average American eats over 24 pounds of chocolate per year. It's easy to see why; it's delicious and goes well with almost any occasion.

Chocolate's popularity has led to a lot of competition. A company cannot survive in this business unless they consistently deliver high-quality treats.

See's Candy is the definition of consistency. They have been delivering delicious American-made treats since 1921. During that time, it has grown from a single store to over 240 locations and has a booming online presence.

Despite having a huge menu, they have always managed to stick to their motto: quality without compromise.

Mary See

It's impossible to understand See's Candy without knowing the story of Mary See.

Born in Ontario, Canada, in 1854, Mary See developed her recipes in a hotel she ran with her husband. Her son Charles See was soo inspired by the pride she took in her homemade candy that it inspired him to start See's Candy.

When Charles See started the company, he was guided by his mother's values.

To this day, the Peanut Brittle and Fudge is still made using her original recipes.

Expansion Timeline

During its 101 years in business See's Candy has experienced some awe-inspiring growth.

1921 — First store opens in Los Angeles, California

1936 — The opening of a San Francisco store marked See's first expansion outside Southern California

1960 — Over 124 stores in California

1961 — See's opened its first store outside California (Pheonix, Arizona)

1972 — Berkshire Hathaway bought See's Candy

1976 — See's first international store opened in Hong Kong

1995 — See's started selling their products online

Present — See's currently has over 240 stores in America

Fun Facts

Most Popular Options

See's offers soo many options that it's impossible to list them all here. You can visit their online store to see them all.

However, most people go for one of their two most popular choices.

Custom Mix

Their Custom Mix is a box of chocolates and candies you choose for yourself. First, you select the size, 1,2,3, or 5 pounds. Then, choose any chocolates you want from their massive list of options.

They also have many premade boxes if you don't know which options to choose from.

Butterscotch and Assorted Lollypops

The lollipops at See's are iconic. Just as good today as when America first fell in love with them.

Butterscotch is the most popular flavor; many people order just those. But, you can also get an assortment.

Their assorted mix includes:

Real Vanilla

Columbian Coffee

Rich Chocolate

Butterscotch

See's Candy in Nevada

See's Candy may have started as a Southern California company, but it hasn't been that for a long time. It's now truly nationwide, including six locations right here in Nevada.

Their Nevada locations include stores in Henderson, Reno, and Sparks. They also have three locations in Las Vegas.

Even though you can order everything online, visiting their iconic black-and-white store is still worth the trip.

Henderson Location

Located inside The Galleria at Sunset

Address: 1300 W Sunset Rd Henderson, NV 89014

Phone: (702) 454–9162

Hours:

Monday — Thursday: 11 am- 7 pm

Friday — Saturday: 10 am- 8 pm

Sunday: 12 pm- 6 pm

Website: www.sees.com