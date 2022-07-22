Henderson, NV

Raiders start their 2022 training camp right here in Henderson

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H4aZa_0goXcqWu00
Photo by Daniel Álvasd on Unsplash

On July 21st, the Las Vegas Raiders officially kicked off their 2022 training camp in Henderson. 

Today was their first day on the field. They will continue to practice without pads over the weekend. Next week will be the first time they strap up the pads. 

Quotes From Today

This training camp is their first under head coach Josh McDaniels

Coach McDaniels had this to say about the team's goals for the early part of camp:

“At this point in time, during the course of this season, we’re in a complete foundational building type phase. We’re not thinking about opponents or games or strategies and those kinds of things. This is about fundamentals, techniques, conditioning and communication, learning each other and knowing how to work with different groups of your teammates. There’s so many things that we have to do between now and when we’re going to play, even play the first preseason game.”-Josh McDaniels

Pro Bowler Denzel Perryman had this to say about playing for a new coaching staff:

“I mean, I’m excited just for the season in general, like I said, it’s new everything. New coaches, new staff, new faces, new scheme and new year. So, energy wise I mean I’m always smiling and high energy. Pretty sure the guys are excited, so I think that’s where the energy level comes from…I’m excited for the season. Like y’all said, we got a lot of pieces and y’all expect a lot. We are just going to go out there and play.”-Denzel Perryman

Expectations Are High

Raider fans all over have high hopes for the 2022 season. 

Last season the team went 10–7 to finish second in the AFC West. They fell in the Wild Card round to the Cincinnati Bengals, who made it all the way to the Super Bowl.

With a loaded offense and talent all over the roster, they hope to have an even better season this year. 

Home in Henderson

While Allegiant Stadium is technically in Las Vegas, Henderson also has an excellent claim to being the Raider’s home. 

The Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Health Performance Center is right here in Henderson. It features some pretty impressive amenities. 

  • 3-story, 135,000 square food office area
  • 150,000 square foot field house
  • 1.5 indoor football fields 
  • 3 outdoor football fields 
  • a 50,000-square-foot performance center. 

New Season Around the Corner

Of course, the start of training camp means the new season is just around the corner. 

The 2022 schedule opens with a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 8th. 

On September 11th, the Raiders will open the regular season with a road trip to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

Are you looking forward to the new season?

