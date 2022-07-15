Mama Cozza's Italian Restaurant: great food close to Disneyland

Photo by Bruna Branco on Unsplash

It's no secret that eating at Disneyland can get expensive.

Thankfully, there are plenty of cheaper options as well.

However, someone mentions Mama Cozza's Italian Restaurant whenever I write about eating in the Anaheim area.

It's easy to see why; it's located just 2 miles west of Disneyland and serves absolutely delicious Italian food.

Mama Cozza's

Mama Cozza's has been serving fine Italian food since 1965. It's the perfect place to enjoy a small intimate dinner, throw a huge party, or anything in between.

This family-owned establishment is based on generations of family cooking secrets. They serve all the Italian favorites you can think of, seafood, lamb, veal, steak, chicken, salads, sandwiches, pasta, and pizza.

Food

The menu starts with a long list of appetizers.

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Garlic Cheese Toast

Fried Calamari

Fried Ravioli

And much more

Like every Italian restaurant, there are great soup and salad options.

But, pizza and pasta are the stars of the show if you're looking for something to fill you up.

Pizza

BBQ Chicken

Cauliflower

Mama's Special

Margherita

Meat Lovers

Vegetarian

White Pizza

Pasta

Beef Tortellini

Cheese Ravioli

Eggplant Parmigiana

Gnocchi

Half and Half (Spaghetti and Ravioli)

Manicotti

Meat Lasagna

Portobello Mushroom Ravioli

Spinach and Chicken Ravioli

If you're not in the mood for pizza or pasta, there are many great sandwich options on the menu. Everything is good, but I strongly recommend their Chicken Parm or French Dip.

There is also a solid cocktail and wine list to go along with whatever food you choose.

Hours and Other Information

Hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday — Thursday: 12 pm- 8 pm

Friday: 12 pm- 10 pm

Saturday: 2 pm- 10 pm

Sunday: 2 pm- 8 pm

Address: 2170 W. Ball Rd. Anaheim, CA 92804

Phone: (714) 635–0063

Website: www.mamacozzas.com