Mama Cozza's Italian Restaurant: great food close to Disneyland

It's no secret that eating at Disneyland can get expensive.
Thankfully, there are plenty of cheaper options as well.
However, someone mentions Mama Cozza's Italian Restaurant whenever I write about eating in the Anaheim area.
It's easy to see why; it's located just 2 miles west of Disneyland and serves absolutely delicious Italian food.
Mama Cozza's
Mama Cozza's has been serving fine Italian food since 1965. It's the perfect place to enjoy a small intimate dinner, throw a huge party, or anything in between.
This family-owned establishment is based on generations of family cooking secrets. They serve all the Italian favorites you can think of, seafood, lamb, veal, steak, chicken, salads, sandwiches, pasta, and pizza.
Food
The menu starts with a long list of appetizers.
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
- Garlic Cheese Toast
- Fried Calamari
- Fried Ravioli
- And much more
Like every Italian restaurant, there are great soup and salad options.
But, pizza and pasta are the stars of the show if you're looking for something to fill you up.
Pizza
- BBQ Chicken
- Cauliflower
- Mama's Special
- Margherita
- Meat Lovers
- Vegetarian
- White Pizza
Pasta
- Beef Tortellini
- Cheese Ravioli
- Eggplant Parmigiana
- Gnocchi
- Half and Half (Spaghetti and Ravioli)
- Manicotti
- Meat Lasagna
- Portobello Mushroom Ravioli
- Spinach and Chicken Ravioli
If you're not in the mood for pizza or pasta, there are many great sandwich options on the menu. Everything is good, but I strongly recommend their Chicken Parm or French Dip.
There is also a solid cocktail and wine list to go along with whatever food you choose.
Hours and Other Information
Hours:
Monday: Closed
Tuesday — Thursday: 12 pm- 8 pm
Friday: 12 pm- 10 pm
Saturday: 2 pm- 10 pm
Sunday: 2 pm- 8 pm
Address: 2170 W. Ball Rd. Anaheim, CA 92804
Phone: (714) 635–0063
Website: www.mamacozzas.com
