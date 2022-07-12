The Vegas Loop: Resorts World's station becomes the first of many stations to open

Photo by Tesla Fans Schweiz on Unsplash

The Boring Company’s Vegas Loop is progressing.

The opening of Resorts World’s station signifies the first step of many to come.

Eventually, the Vegas Loop will include more than 30 miles of tunnels and 55 stops from downtown Las Vegas to Russell Road.

The Vegas Loop

The Boring Company was born out of the idea of reimagining public transportation.

It aims to make public transportation faster, more reliable, and environmentally friendly. The Vegas Loop is a step in that direction.

In the future, the loop will have many stops, including:

Resorts along the strip

Downtown Las Vegas

W. Flamingo Road

Russell Road

UNLV

Reid International Airport

One unique feature of the loop is that passengers will be allowed to go straight to their desired destination. They won’t have to stop at every station along the way.

Resorts World Station

The new station can be accessed from inside Resorts World.

Riding from Resorts World to the Las Vegas Convention Center now takes just over a minute.

Rides between the stations at the convention center are currently free. Going between the convention center and Resorts World will cost you $1.50 for a one-way ticket or $2.50 for a day pass.

The Future

Other cities throughout the country are undoubtedly watching. If the ambitious Las Vegas Loop project is a success, it will not be long until more cities try the same.

What do you think? Will you be trying the Vegas loop? Or maybe waiting until it includes more stops? Comment down below.