Did you know that one of the OC's best breakfast burritos is in front of Home Depot?

Eugene Adams

Photo by Bret Kavanaugh on Unsplash

Great breakfast burritos in Orange County are a dime a dozen. It feels like you can find one on every corner. 

Because of its wide availability, I’m always skeptical when I try a new spot. 

I was shocked to learn that some of the best breakfast burritos are served from a brown trailer at the Home Depot in Cypress

LJ’s Lil’ Cafe

Why would someone want to start a restaurant in front of a Home Depot?

Independence. 

John Clarke and Lydia Holmes worked in several restaurants before opening Lj’s Lil’ Cafe in September 2021. The idea of owning their own restaurant was always on their minds, but it didn’t feel possible. 

That all changed when they saw the location of their current restaurant for sale. Thankfully, they were brave enough to take the leap; the rest is history. 

Food

Don’t let the small location fool you; despite the natural limitations of such a small place, the menu is filled with great options. 

LJ’s two breakfast burritos are the stars of the show. They are both more than hefty enough to fill you up. 

The Original 

  • 3 Eggs
  • Tots
  • Sausage
  • Bacon
  • Cheese
  • LJ’s Sauce

The Queso

  • 3 Eggs
  • Tots
  • Sausage
  • Hatch Chile Beef Queso

Don’t worry if you’re not in the mood for a burrito; their “Handhelds Menu” also has plenty of options. 

There are five hot dog options:

  • Build Your Own Dog
  • Seattle Dog
  • Chicago Dog
  • LA Street Dog
  • Flamin Dog

They also make a delicious cheeseburger and Philly cheesesteak.

Hours and Other Information

Hours:

Tuesday — Saturday: 8:30 am- 3 pm
Sunday — Monday: CLOSED

Address: 5800 Lincoln Ave Cypress CA 90630

