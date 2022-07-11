40 Love: Proof that sports bars can serve high-quality food and drinks

Sports bars get a bad rap sometimes.
The common narrative is that they have cheap beer and mediocre food.
Thankfully, 40 Love proves it doesn’t have to be that way. It’s the perfect place for watching sports with great food and high-quality alcohol.
40 Love
The name 40 Love is obviously tennis-inspired, but don’t let that fool you. This is the perfect place to watch any sporting event.
There are plush booths and more than 25 flat-screen TVs, which means there are no bad seats in the house. They also have a large outdoor patio if you prefer that.
Food and Drinks
The dinner menu includes plenty of great food options.
There are many appetizer options, including chicken wings, crab cake sliders, nachos, fries, and much more.
For the main course, you can’t go wrong with their double cheeseburger, hot dogs, or tacos. They also have an impossible burger for any vegans out there.
For dessert, they serve chocolate chip cookies, strawberry shortcakes, and ice cream sundaes.
Of course, no sports bar would be complete without a great cocktail and beer menu.
For all the brunch fans out there, come by 40 Love on Sunday between 11 am and 3 pm.
- Breakfast Burrito
- Chicken and Waffles
- Simply Breakfast
- CC French Toast
- Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
- Avocado Toast
- Filet Mignon and Egg Fried Rice
- Vegan Breakfast Fried Rice
Drinks
- Mimosa
- Spring Sangria Pitcher
- 40 Love Bloody
Hours and Other Information
Hours :
Tuesday — Friday: 4 pm- close
Saturday: 1 pm- close
Sunday: 12 pm- close
Address: 829 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Phone: (310) 855–7221
Website: www.the40love.com
