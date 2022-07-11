40 Love: Proof that sports bars can serve high-quality food and drinks

Photo by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash

Sports bars get a bad rap sometimes.

The common narrative is that they have cheap beer and mediocre food.

Thankfully, 40 Love proves it doesn’t have to be that way. It’s the perfect place for watching sports with great food and high-quality alcohol.

40 Love

The name 40 Love is obviously tennis-inspired, but don’t let that fool you. This is the perfect place to watch any sporting event.

There are plush booths and more than 25 flat-screen TVs, which means there are no bad seats in the house. They also have a large outdoor patio if you prefer that.

Food and Drinks

The dinner menu includes plenty of great food options.

There are many appetizer options, including chicken wings, crab cake sliders, nachos, fries, and much more.

For the main course, you can’t go wrong with their double cheeseburger, hot dogs, or tacos. They also have an impossible burger for any vegans out there.

For dessert, they serve chocolate chip cookies, strawberry shortcakes, and ice cream sundaes.

Of course, no sports bar would be complete without a great cocktail and beer menu.

For all the brunch fans out there, come by 40 Love on Sunday between 11 am and 3 pm.

Brunch Menu:

Breakfast Burrito

Chicken and Waffles

Simply Breakfast

CC French Toast

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Avocado Toast

Filet Mignon and Egg Fried Rice

Vegan Breakfast Fried Rice

Drinks

Mimosa

Spring Sangria Pitcher

40 Love Bloody

Hours and Other Information

Hours :

Tuesday — Friday: 4 pm- close

Saturday: 1 pm- close

Sunday: 12 pm- close

Address: 829 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069

Phone: (310) 855–7221

Website: www.the40love.com