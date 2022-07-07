Ontario, CA

Bone & Broth: Bringing tasty and affordable Vietnamese food to Ontario

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16nC3v_0gYBACrs00
Photo by Sharon Chen on Unsplash

It’s hard to find a balance between price and quantity of food. 

Most restaurants leave you with two options: 

  1. Cheap prices, but you will leave hungry. 
  2. Enough food to fill you up, but you will pay an arm and a leg. 

It’s exciting whenever you find a place that can legitimately do both. 

Bone & Broth in Ontario is one of those rare places. 

Bone & Broth

Bone & Broth is a family-owned and operated Vietnamese restaurant that opened in April 2021. Their goal is to introduce the wonders of Vietnamese cruising in all its form to the Inland Empire. 

In its year-long existence, it’s started to build a loyal following. So much so that a reservation is almost always necessary. 

Making a reservation is easy. You can do it using the YELP app, their website, or the tablet inside the restaurant. 

Food

The menu includes all the Vietnamese favorites you can think of. They have pho, noodles, stir fry, soup, rice plates, and more. 

If you’re looking for something to fill you up, I highly recommend their Vermicelli Boat Special. It’s only $13.95 and comes in a generous portion size. 

Verimicelli Boat Special 

  • Your choice of grilled meat (Grilled Beef, Grilled Pork, or Grilled Chicken)
  • Grilled Shrimp
  • Vietnamese Egg Roll
  • Bean Curd Shrimp Patty
  • Vermicelli Noodles
  • Bean Sprouts, Lettuce, Cucumber, Mint, Carrots, Crushed Peanuts, and House Special Fish Sauce 

I am also a fan of their Fried Rice and Rice Combination Platter. 

Rice Combination Platter

  • Grilled Meats (Beef, Pork, Chicken)
  • Shrimp
  • Pork Quiche
  • Bean Curd Shrimp Patty
  • Served with rice, salad, and house special fish sauce

Pho lovers will be happy with their ten different pho options.

  • Ontario Combination Pho
  • Filet Mignon Pho
  • Spicy State Pho
  • Shrimp Pho
  • Seafood Pho
  • Chicken Pho
  • Grilled Meat Pho
  • Tofu Pho
  • Pho + 2 Protein Choices
  • Plain Noodle Pho

They have delicious smoothies, lemonades, and milk tea if you’re looking for a drink to go with your meal. But boba tea is probably their most popular option. 

Hours and Other Information

Hours:

Monday — Sunday: 10 am- 9 pm

Address: 4320 Mills Cir, Ste A Ontario, CA 91764

Phone: (909) 481-7272​

Website: www.boneandbrothpho.com

