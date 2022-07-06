5 things to do in Los Angeles that aren't the Hollywood Sign

Photo by De'Andre Bush on Unsplash

You need to do certain things at least once when visiting Los Angeles. Visiting the Hollywood Sign, finding your favorite actors’ star on the Walk of Fame, and window shopping on Rodeo Drive are all worth doing.

But, after that, you should dig deeper. LA has a lot to offer, and it would be a shame not to see it all.

It’s impossible to list all the great things to do in LA on one list, but here are 5 of my favorites.

The Last Bookstore

I know it’s not literally the last bookstore around, but it might be one day. The worldwide death of bookstores didn’t deter the owner Josh Spencer from sharing his love of books with the world.

This independent bookstore is a whopping 22,000 square feet and sells new books, used books, rare books, vinyl, and even graphic novels.

Located right in the heart of DTLA, this is the perfect place to spend a day. You can spend hours searching the mountains of books for the perfect souvenir.

Hours: 11 am- 8 pm

Address: 453 S Spring St — Ground Floor Los Angeles, CA 90013

Main Phone: (213) 488–0599

Annex Phone: (213) 628–3499

Website: www.lastbookstorela.com

Grand Central Market

Grand Central Market is the place for you if you’re looking for something to do that’s both historical and delicious. Grand Central Market has been serving up great food since 1917.

Today, there are over 38 vendors to dine, drink, and shop at. The list of vendors is exceptionally diverse. There is something for every taste.

Hours: Daily 8 am- 9 pm

Address: 317 South Broadway Los Angeles, California 90013

Website: www.grandcentralmarket.com

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Visiting a cemetery isn’t usually the first thing that pops into people’s minds when they are looking for something fun to do. However, Hollywood Forever Cemetery is different.

Since its founding in 1899, it’s become one of the world’s most visited landmarks. It’s the final resting place for hundreds of Hollywood legends, including Judy Garland, Cecil B. DeMille, Rudolph Valentino, Mickey Rooney, Tyrone Power, Douglas Fairbanks, Johnny Ramone, Valerie Harper, Chris Cornell, and many more.

The cemetery also hosts concerts, films, and many other events. Check the events calendar before you go.

Address: 6000 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Office Phone: (323) 772–5003

Website: www.hollywoodforever.com

Chinatown

Chinatown is worth visiting if you’re looking to spend a day shopping and eating great food. There are great restaurants, shops, and grocery stores all over Chinatown.

One fun thing to try is a self-guided walking tour. You can easily spend half the day exploring this historical place.

Address: 727 N. Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90012

Website: www.chinatownla.com

Santa Monica Pier

The Santa Monia Pier was completed in 1909. It’s since become one of the world’s most photographed locations.

A day at the pier is never dull; there’s always something fun to do. There are many great restaurants on or near the pier. If you’re looking for some family fun, Pacific Park is located on the pier.

Pacific Park is home to the West Coaster, the iconic Pacific Wheel, and enough carnival games to keep you busy all day.

Hours: 6 am- 10 pm daily

Website: www.santamonicapier.org