Gorilla Pies Pizza: Delicious Pittsburgh-style pizza right here in Los Angeles

Photo by Nik Owens on Unsplash

Pizza is pizza, right?

Wrong.

There is a massive difference between grabbing a cheap slice and sitting down for a high-quality pizza.

Picking one “best” pizza is a losing battle. New York, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Italy, and many other places claim they make the best pizza.

In recent years, Los Angeles has been making a case for itself. The amount of great pizza restaurants is impressive.

Despite the crowded LA pizza market, Gorilla Pies manages to stand out.

Gorilla Pies

Gorilla Pies is the brainchild of former Nobu Executive Chef Ben Osher. This innovative chef is successfully delivering delicious Pittsburgh-style pizza with California soul.

Chef Osher’s commitment to using nothing but the best ingredients stands out when you taste his food.

Quality Ingredients

Every restaurant claims to have the highest quality ingredients; Gorilla Pies actually backs that claim up.

Tomatoes

Their tomatoes are California Grown Organic — Bianco di Napoli tomatoes.

Dough

They serve a hybrid-style of natural fermentation and instant yeast. Proofed for over 24 hours.

Flour

Their own signature mix of Caputo and King Arthur flours.

Water

It is expertly filtered by a state-of-the-art RO system for consistent PH and flavor.

Food

The pizza pies are obviously the stars of the menu.

They serve nine different signature pies, which means there’s something for everyone, including vegans. Most of their pies can be made vegan.

While all the pies are delicious, here are two of my personal favorites:

The Green Monster

Cherry Bomb Peppers

Crispy Shiitake

Onion

Spinach-Ricotta Sauce

Marinara

Smoked Mozz

The Great White Buffalo

Popcorn Buffalo Chicken

Bacon

Jalapeno

Rilla Ranch

Smoky Buffalo

Smoked Mozz

Onion

They also serve great wings, salads, and sandwiches if you’re not in the mood for pizza.

Hours and Other Information

Hours:

Wednesday — Thursday: Noon- 9 pm

Friday — Saturday: Noon- 10 pm

Sunday: Noon- 8 pm

Address: 12417 Burbank Blvd Valley Village, CA 91607

Phone: (818) 821-3777

Website: www.gorillapies.com