Places to eat on your next visit to Disneyland

Photo by Travis Gergen on Unsplash

They don't call it the happiest place on earth for nothing.

Disneyland is fun for the whole family. And I can say from experience that Disneyland is just as fun as an adult as when you were a kid.

Of course, spending all day at Disneyland means you will need something to eat.

There are plenty of cheap alternatives to eating at Disneyland. But, many people don't want to leave the park to eat.

Thankfully, the park is filled with many delicious food options.

There are way too many options to name in one list, but here are 6 that I like.

Popcorn at Kat Saka's Kettle

Popcorn is an excellent option if you're not in the mood to sit down and want to grab something on the go.

Located in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Kat Saka's Kettle is a great place to grab a quick snack.

Their Outpost Mix (a blend of seasonal flavors including caramel and chocolate-glazed) is delicious.

Hours:

11 am- 7 pm

Seasoned Fries at Red Rose Taverne

Located in Fantasyland, Red Rose Taverne is a charming quick-service tavern. The menu has plenty of delicious burger and sandwich options. However, their Seasoned Fries are a highly underrated gem.

The Taverne Fries are thick-cut seasoned fries that are perfect for grabbing on the go.

Hours:

9 am- 11 pm

Skewers at Bengal Barbecue

Located in Adventureland, Bengal Barbecue is a great place for a protein-packed meal.

The menu includes all types of skewers.

Chieftain Chicken

Bengal Beef

Pork Belly

Outback Vegetable

Safari (Bacon-wrapped Asparagus)

Hours:

8 am- 12 am

Jack-Jack's Cookie Num Nums

Located at Pixar Pier in California Adventure, Jack-Jack's Cookie Num Nums is the perfect place to satisfy your sweet tooth.

The menu includes an assortment of cookies and milk.

Cookies

Jack-Jack Cookie Num Num (Chocolate Chip Cookie)

Jack-Jack Shortbread Cookie

The IncrediCookie (Gluten-friendly Blackberry Jam-filled cookie)

Milk

Chocolate Milk

Soy Milk

Vanilla Almond Milk

1% Milk

Hours:

8 am- 8:30 pm

Drumettes at Poultry Palace

Located at Pixar Pier in California Adventure, Poultry Palace serves some delicious chicken.

Their drumstick box is perfect for grabbing and eating on the go. It also comes in a toy Story-themed box, making it a good souvenir.

Menu

Chicken Drumstick Box

Chimichanga

Chili-Lime Corn on the Cob

Jumbo Smoked Turkey Leg

Buttered Corn on the Cob

Large Bag of Chips

Hours:

10 am- 10 pm

Wrap at Ronto Roasters

Located in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Ronto Roasters is great for vegans and meat-eaters.

This delicious meat stall has two menu options:

Ronto Wrap

Roasted Pork

Grilled Pork Sausage

Peppercorn Sauce

Tangy Slaw

Wrapped in a Pita

Ronto-less Garden Wrap

Plant-based Sausage

Spicy Kimchi Slaw

Sweet Pickled Cucumber

Plant-based Gochujang Spread

Wrapped in a Pita

Hours:

8 am- 12 am