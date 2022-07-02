Anaheim, CA

Places to eat on your next visit to Disneyland

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MDiWR_0gSsPWso00
Photo by Travis Gergen on Unsplash

They don't call it the happiest place on earth for nothing.

Disneyland is fun for the whole family. And I can say from experience that Disneyland is just as fun as an adult as when you were a kid.

Of course, spending all day at Disneyland means you will need something to eat.

There are plenty of cheap alternatives to eating at Disneyland. But, many people don't want to leave the park to eat.

Thankfully, the park is filled with many delicious food options.

There are way too many options to name in one list, but here are 6 that I like.

Popcorn at Kat Saka's Kettle

Popcorn is an excellent option if you're not in the mood to sit down and want to grab something on the go.

Located in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Kat Saka's Kettle is a great place to grab a quick snack.

Their Outpost Mix (a blend of seasonal flavors including caramel and chocolate-glazed) is delicious.

Hours:

11 am- 7 pm

Seasoned Fries at Red Rose Taverne

Located in Fantasyland, Red Rose Taverne is a charming quick-service tavern. The menu has plenty of delicious burger and sandwich options. However, their Seasoned Fries are a highly underrated gem.

The Taverne Fries are thick-cut seasoned fries that are perfect for grabbing on the go.

Hours:

9 am- 11 pm

Skewers at Bengal Barbecue

Located in Adventureland, Bengal Barbecue is a great place for a protein-packed meal.

The menu includes all types of skewers.

  • Chieftain Chicken
  • Bengal Beef
  • Pork Belly
  • Outback Vegetable
  • Safari (Bacon-wrapped Asparagus)

Hours:

8 am- 12 am

Jack-Jack's Cookie Num Nums

Located at Pixar Pier in California Adventure, Jack-Jack's Cookie Num Nums is the perfect place to satisfy your sweet tooth.

The menu includes an assortment of cookies and milk.

Cookies

  • Jack-Jack Cookie Num Num (Chocolate Chip Cookie)
  • Jack-Jack Shortbread Cookie
  • The IncrediCookie (Gluten-friendly Blackberry Jam-filled cookie)

Milk

  • Chocolate Milk
  • Soy Milk
  • Vanilla Almond Milk
  • 1% Milk

Hours:

8 am- 8:30 pm

Drumettes at Poultry Palace

Located at Pixar Pier in California Adventure, Poultry Palace serves some delicious chicken.

Their drumstick box is perfect for grabbing and eating on the go. It also comes in a toy Story-themed box, making it a good souvenir.

Menu

  • Chicken Drumstick Box
  • Chimichanga
  • Chili-Lime Corn on the Cob
  • Jumbo Smoked Turkey Leg
  • Buttered Corn on the Cob
  • Large Bag of Chips

Hours:

10 am- 10 pm

Wrap at Ronto Roasters

Located in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Ronto Roasters is great for vegans and meat-eaters.

This delicious meat stall has two menu options:

Ronto Wrap

  • Roasted Pork
  • Grilled Pork Sausage
  • Peppercorn Sauce
  • Tangy Slaw
  • Wrapped in a Pita

Ronto-less Garden Wrap

  • Plant-based Sausage
  • Spicy Kimchi Slaw
  • Sweet Pickled Cucumber
  • Plant-based Gochujang Spread
  • Wrapped in a Pita

Hours:

8 am- 12 am

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Food and Drinks# Restaurants# Disneyland# Disneyland Food

Comments / 12

Published by

Certified Personal Trainer/ Restaurant Reviewer. Because I believe in enjoying delicious food without sacrificing your health.

Fontana, CA
6382 followers

More from Eugene Adams

Los Angeles, CA

5 things to do in Los Angeles that aren't the Hollywood Sign

You need to do certain things at least once when visiting Los Angeles. Visiting the Hollywood Sign, finding your favorite actors’ star on the Walk of Fame, and window shopping on Rodeo Drive are all worth doing.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Gorilla Pies Pizza: Delicious Pittsburgh-style pizza right here in Los Angeles

There is a massive difference between grabbing a cheap slice and sitting down for a high-quality pizza. Picking one “best” pizza is a losing battle. New York, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Italy, and many other places claim they make the best pizza.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Bill's Burgers: Old-school burger spot that proves new isn't always better

New isn’t always better. Sometimes old-school is best. There’s no shortage of great burgers spots in Los Angeles. It feels like a new restaurant opens every week. Many burger restaurants try to do things differently to stand out. Sometimes that results in a truly great restaurant. Other times, it bombs, and the restaurant quietly goes out of business.

Read full story
Burbank, CA

Larry's Chili Dog: nothing fancy, just great food and great service

Photo by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández on Unsplash. Sometimes you want fancy food; sometimes, you just want good food. Larry's Chili Dog is where you go when looking for good food without any fuss. It's famous for its friendly service and delicious breakfast and lunch food.

Read full story
1 comments
Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Vince's Spaghetti Rancho Cucamonga: spaghetti that's every bit as good as the original

Restaurants come and go. Very few have the staying power to last decades. A huge part of the problem is expanding too soon. That could be opening multiple locations or a far too big menu.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Brent's Deli: This family run deli has been serving up delicious food since 1967

When it comes to running a successful restaurant, good food is essential. But, it's not all that matters. A family-friendly atmosphere and commitment to quality also go a long way.

Read full story
8 comments

8 delicious San Fernando Valley restaurants that are perfect for any occasion

There’s a seemingly endless list of things to do in the San Fernando Valley. That makes it popular both for tourists and Southern California locals. If you come to the Valley, you will need something to eat. Thankfully, there are plenty of great restaurants.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Idle Hour: one of North Hollywood's best bars inside a historical landmark

Standing out in the crowded Hollywood restaurant market isn't easy. The competition is fierce. Idle Hour is one of the few places that's up for the challenge. Being located in a historical landmark since 1941 makes it easy to stand out.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Cupid's Hot Dogs: serving up great food in the Valley since 1946

A lot has changed since 1946. First of all, $1 in 1946 was the equivalent of $14.99 today. Secondly, restaurants all over Los Angeles have come and gone over the years. With all the changes happening, it's refreshing to see a place that stays the same. Cupid's Hot Dogs is one of those places.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Kevin Hart: from comedian to actor, then actor to plant-based restaurateur

Did you know that Kevin Hart has a passion for plant-based eating?. Hart has spoken about his shift to a plant-based diet. He feels that switching his diet has done nothing but good things for his life. He now feels healthier and more energetic than ever before.

Read full story
5 comments
San Bernardino County, CA

Curtain Of Courage Memorial opens to the public on Monday

December 2, 2015, is a day that most San Bernadino Residents will never forget. On that day, a mass shooting occurred at the Inland Regional Center. When it was all said and done, 14 people lost their lives, and another 22 were wounded. However, the impact of the attack was much broader than that.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

The Boring Company is officially bringing its 34-mile tunnel to Las Vegas

Public transportation is due for an overhaul. Things have remained essentially the same for decades. If the Boring Company gets its way, that will be changing soon. The Boring Company started as a joke, but it's not a laughing matter anymore.

Read full story
18 comments
West Hollywood, CA

Jones Hollywood: this famous West Hollywood staple actually lives up to the hype

As great as Hollywood is, it doesn’t always live up to the hype. Parts of Hollywood overpromise and underdeliver. That’s probably true of any tourist destination. Thankfully Jones Hollywood is not one of those places.

Read full story
Santa Barbara, CA

Corazon Cocina: delicious food inspired by traditional Mexican cuisine

Chef Ramon Velazquez’s love of Mexican food started at an early age. Chef Valazquez grew up in Guadalajara, Mexico, where his mother and grandmother taught him all about traditional Mexican dishes. When he immigrated to the United States in 1990, he took that love of Mexican cuisine with him.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Taco Maria: serving Los Angeles award-winning Mexican food since 2013

There's good food; then there's award-winning good food. Taco Maria serves the second type of food. Chef Carlos Salgado learned from some of the best chefs around. Salgado spent a decade working in some of San Francisco and Oakland's best kitchens. He worked in Vernon Morale's Winterland, Daniel Patterson's Coi, and James Syhabout's Commis.

Read full story
Santa Barbara, CA

Bettina Pizzaria: One of Santa Barbara's best pizza spots

There are few things better than a cozy neighborhood restaurant that serves great pizza and wine. The idea for Bettina Pizzaria was born in Italy but raised in California. The wood-fired pizza mixed with Southern California’s fresh produce is a match made in foodie heaven.

Read full story
2 comments

6 South Bay restaurants that are worth a try

The South Bay is massive. It incorporates Torrance, Gardena, Carson, Redondo Beach, El Segundo, Hawthorne, Manhattan Beach, and San Pedro. That vast area encompasses a lot of cultural diversity. No matter what type of food you’re looking for, you can find it in the South Bay.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Mexicali Taco & Co: Finding success in Los Angeles's crowded Mexican food market

Mexican food is soo popular in Southern California it can be found on almost every corner. Finding success in the crowded Mexican food market isn't easy. Only the best survive long-term.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Big Wangs North Hollywood: Chicken wings, cold beer, sports, pool, and karaoke all in one place

Sports, Great food, cold beer, karaoke, and pool. Individually, all of those things are great. But, when they are all together, you’ve found the place to be. If you’re going to spend your hard-earned money, you want it to be a great experience. Thankfully, Big Wangs is just the place for that.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy