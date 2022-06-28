8 delicious San Fernando Valley restaurants that are perfect for any occasion

Photo by Taylor Davidson on Unsplash

There’s a seemingly endless list of things to do in the San Fernando Valley. That makes it popular both for tourists and Southern California locals.

If you come to the Valley, you will need something to eat. Thankfully, there are plenty of great restaurants.

Here are 8 great San Fernando Valley restaurant options.

Gorilla Pies

Former Nobu Executive Chef Ben Osher is no stranger to good food. He’s headed Michelin Star kitchens all over the globe. Now he is serving up some of the best pizza around.

Gorilla Pies serves up hand-made Pittsburgh-style pizza with a California twist. You can choose from their signature pies or order a custom pie.

The menu also includes excellent wings if you’re not in the mood for pizza.

Hours:

Wednesday — Thursday: 12 pm- 9 pm

Friday — Saturday: 12 pm- 10 pm

Sunday: 12 pm- 8 pm

Address: 12417 Burbank Blvd Valley Village, CA 91607

Phone: (818) 821-3777

Website: www.gorillapies.com

Cupid’s Hot Dogs

A lot has changed since 1946. One thing that’s remained the same is Cupid’s signature chili dog.

Sisters Kelly and Morgan Walsh are the 3rd generation of Walsh’s running Cupid’s. They do everything possible to continue their grandparent’s vision of a simple menu with great food.

Hours:

Monday — Sunday: 11 am- 8 pm

Address: 20030 Vanowen St. Winnetka, CA 91306

Phone: (818) 347–1344

Website: www.cupidshotdogs.net

Brent’s Deli

Before founding Brent’s Deli, Ron Peskin worked at multiple delis in the San Fernando Valley. When allowed to buy a deli of his own in 1967, he jumped at the opportunity.

Brent’s is known for its high standards and high-quality food. Ron Peskin ensures the standards stay high with a very hands-on approach.

Brent’s is best known for its Rueben Sandwich. However, every sandwich, burger, hotdog, and entree on the menu is also delicious.

Hours:

Monday: 8 am- 3 pm

Tuesday — Sunday: 8 am- 8 pm

Address: 19565 Parthenia Street Northridge, CA 91324

Phone: (818) 886–5679

Website: www.brentsdeli.com

Bill’s Burgers

If you’re looking for a fast-food burger of questionable quality, Bill’s Burgers isn’t the place for you. Bill’s is run by Valley legend Bill Elwell, and unlike a fast food joint, he focuses on quality above all else.

The menu keeps it simple: there are burgers, hot dogs, and sandwiches. One thing worth mentioning is that there are no fries here, but you can grab a bag of chips instead.

Hours:

Saturday — Monday: Closed

Tuesday — Friday: 9 am- 4 pm

Address: 14742 Oxnard St, Van Nuys

Phone: (818) 785–4086

Casa Vega

Casa Vega is one of those places that has truly stood the test of time.

For the Vega family, it all started in the 1930s when they opened Cafe Caliente in DTLA. Rafael “Ray” Vega then opened Casa Vega in 1956. Today his daughter Christina is carrying on the family legacy.

The menu contains all the Mexican classics you’d expect, which the family has perfected over the decades. If you’re looking for a deal, their happy hour menu is worth a look.

Hours:

Lunch: 11:30 am- 4:30 pm

Dinner: 4:30 pm- 12:30 am

Last Call: 1:30 am

Happy Hour:

Monday — Friday: 2:30 pm- 6 pm & 10 pm- 2 am

Address: 13301 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Phone: (818) 788–4868

Website: www.casavega.com

Larry’s Chili Dog

The San Fernando Valley has no shortage of good food. However, there might be a shortage of good Chili Dogs. Thankfully Larry’s has got you covered.

There are some great burger and breakfast options on the menu, but it’s all about the hot dogs. There are 18 hot dogs on the menu, so there’s something for everyone.

Hours:

Monday — Saturday: 7 am- 3 pm

Sunday: Closed

Address: 3122 W Burbank Blvd Burbank, CA 91505

Phone: (818) 842–0244

Website: www.larryschilidog.com

The Green Room

Everything about the Green Room screams upscale. The restaurant was designed to mimic the green rooms in theaters and studious where performers relaxed before going on stage.

The entire experience is meant to be VIP. Everything from the cocktails to the food to the experience will make you feel like a VIP.

Hours:

Thursday — Saturday: 6 pm- 11 pm

Address: 1250 E. Harvard Rd., Burbank, CA 91501–1096

Phone: (818) 962–4446

Website: www.tgrburbank.com

Cilantro Mexican Grill

Cilantro Mexican Grill was started to provide the best Mexican food near North Hollywood. They provide fast, efficient service and a clean and comfortable environment.

The menu includes many affordable and healthy options. It’s filled with locally-grown food and made-from-scratch salsas, sauces, marinades, and rubs.

Hours:

Monday — Saturday: 6 am- 10 pm

Sunday: 7 am- 9 pm

Address: 7214 Whitsett Ave, North Hollywood, CA 91605

Phone: (818) 765–7998

Website: www.cilantromexican.com