Idle Hour: one of North Hollywood's best bars inside a historical landmark

Photo by Nick Rickert on Unsplash

Standing out in the crowded Hollywood restaurant market isn't easy. The competition is fierce.

Idle Hour is one of the few places that's up for the challenge. Being located in a historical landmark since 1941 makes it easy to stand out.

Idle Hour History

Established way back in 1941, Idle Hour's barrel-shaped exterior is legendary.

The building was designated Los Angeles's Historic-Cultural Monument #977 in 2010. The whiskey barrel-shaped exterior was designed to lure thirsty workers on their "idle hour." Today, it's perfect for any hour and any occasion.

Whether you're looking to eat, drink, or just enjoy each other's company, Idle Hour is the place for you.

It's also extremely pet friendly, so please bring your dog!

Note: Idle Hour is 21+ at all times, so please leave the kids at home.

Food and Drinks

The wide variety of drinks are the main attractions, but the menu also has excellent food options.

The Steak Fries, Pulled Pork Sliders, and Sloppy Tots are all great finger foods.

They also have tacos, salads, and sandwiches if you're looking for something heavier.

My personal favorite is the Barrel Burger.

Barrel Burger

Applewood Smoked Bacon

American or Swiss Cheese

Barrel Sauce

Caramelized Onions

Tomato

All on a Hawaiian Bun

If you're looking for a drink to wash your food down, Idle Hour has plenty of options. They have many Specialty Cocktails, Wines, and Beers on the menu.

But, being that it's a restaurant shaped like a whiskey barrel, they also have great whiskey options, including:

Old Fashioned

Old Forrester 100 Proof Bourbon

Demerara Syrup

Bitters

Make A Mule

House Ginger Beer

Choice of Well Vodka, Gin, Tequila, or Whiskey

Hours and Other Information

Hours:

Monday — Friday: 3 pm- 2 am | Happy Hour 3 pm- 6 pm

Saturday: 1 pm- 2 am (Dinner Menu all day | Happy Hour 1 pm- 6 pm)

Sunday: 11 am- 2 am (Brunch 11 am- 3 pm | Dinner 5 pm- 9:30 pm | Happy Hour 3 pm- 6 pm)

Address: 4824 Vineland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91601

Website: www.idlehourbar.com