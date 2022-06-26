Los Angeles, CA

Idle Hour: one of North Hollywood's best bars inside a historical landmark

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lIcai_0gMi66Bv00
Photo by Nick Rickert on Unsplash

Standing out in the crowded Hollywood restaurant market isn't easy. The competition is fierce

Idle Hour is one of the few places that's up for the challenge. Being located in a historical landmark since 1941 makes it easy to stand out. 

Idle Hour History

Established way back in 1941, Idle Hour's barrel-shaped exterior is legendary. 

The building was designated Los Angeles's Historic-Cultural Monument #977 in 2010. The whiskey barrel-shaped exterior was designed to lure thirsty workers on their "idle hour." Today, it's perfect for any hour and any occasion. 

Whether you're looking to eat, drink, or just enjoy each other's company, Idle Hour is the place for you. 

It's also extremely pet friendly, so please bring your dog!

Note: Idle Hour is 21+ at all times, so please leave the kids at home. 

Food and Drinks

The wide variety of drinks are the main attractions, but the menu also has excellent food options. 

The Steak Fries, Pulled Pork Sliders, and Sloppy Tots are all great finger foods. 

They also have tacos, salads, and sandwiches if you're looking for something heavier. 

My personal favorite is the Barrel Burger. 

Barrel Burger

  • Applewood Smoked Bacon
  • American or Swiss Cheese
  • Barrel Sauce
  • Caramelized Onions
  • Tomato
  • All on a Hawaiian Bun

If you're looking for a drink to wash your food down, Idle Hour has plenty of options. They have many Specialty Cocktails, Wines, and Beers on the menu. 

But, being that it's a restaurant shaped like a whiskey barrel, they also have great whiskey options, including:

Old Fashioned

  • Old Forrester 100 Proof Bourbon
  • Demerara Syrup
  • Bitters

Make A Mule

  • House Ginger Beer
  • Choice of Well Vodka, Gin, Tequila, or Whiskey

Hours and Other Information

Hours: 

Monday — Friday: 3 pm- 2 am | Happy Hour 3 pm- 6 pm

Saturday: 1 pm- 2 am (Dinner Menu all day | Happy Hour 1 pm- 6 pm)

Sunday: 11 am- 2 am (Brunch 11 am- 3 pm | Dinner 5 pm- 9:30 pm | Happy Hour 3 pm- 6 pm)

Address: 4824 Vineland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91601

Website: www.idlehourbar.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Bar# Food and Drinks# Restaurants# Los Angeles

Comments / 0

Published by

Certified Personal Trainer/ Restaurant Reviewer. Because I believe in enjoying delicious food without sacrificing your health.

Fontana, CA
6283 followers

More from Eugene Adams

8 delicious San Fernando Valley restaurants that are perfect for any occasion

There’s a seemingly endless list of things to do in the San Fernando Valley. That makes it popular both for tourists and Southern California locals. If you come to the Valley, you will need something to eat. Thankfully, there are plenty of great restaurants.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Cupid's Hot Dogs: serving up great food in the Valley since 1946

A lot has changed since 1946. First of all, $1 in 1946 was the equivalent of $14.99 today. Secondly, restaurants all over Los Angeles have come and gone over the years. With all the changes happening, it's refreshing to see a place that stays the same. Cupid's Hot Dogs is one of those places.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Kevin Hart: from comedian to actor, then actor to plant-based restaurateur

Did you know that Kevin Hart has a passion for plant-based eating?. Hart has spoken about his shift to a plant-based diet. He feels that switching his diet has done nothing but good things for his life. He now feels healthier and more energetic than ever before.

Read full story
2 comments
San Bernardino County, CA

Curtain Of Courage Memorial opens to the public on Monday

December 2, 2015, is a day that most San Bernadino Residents will never forget. On that day, a mass shooting occurred at the Inland Regional Center. When it was all said and done, 14 people lost their lives, and another 22 were wounded. However, the impact of the attack was much broader than that.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

The Boring Company is officially bringing its 34-mile tunnel to Las Vegas

Public transportation is due for an overhaul. Things have remained essentially the same for decades. If the Boring Company gets its way, that will be changing soon. The Boring Company started as a joke, but it's not a laughing matter anymore.

Read full story
18 comments
West Hollywood, CA

Jones Hollywood: this famous West Hollywood staple actually lives up to the hype

As great as Hollywood is, it doesn’t always live up to the hype. Parts of Hollywood overpromise and underdeliver. That’s probably true of any tourist destination. Thankfully Jones Hollywood is not one of those places.

Read full story
Santa Barbara, CA

Corazon Cocina: delicious food inspired by traditional Mexican cuisine

Chef Ramon Velazquez’s love of Mexican food started at an early age. Chef Valazquez grew up in Guadalajara, Mexico, where his mother and grandmother taught him all about traditional Mexican dishes. When he immigrated to the United States in 1990, he took that love of Mexican cuisine with him.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Taco Maria: serving Los Angeles award-winning Mexican food since 2013

There's good food; then there's award-winning good food. Taco Maria serves the second type of food. Chef Carlos Salgado learned from some of the best chefs around. Salgado spent a decade working in some of San Francisco and Oakland's best kitchens. He worked in Vernon Morale's Winterland, Daniel Patterson's Coi, and James Syhabout's Commis.

Read full story
Santa Barbara, CA

Bettina Pizzaria: One of Santa Barbara's best pizza spots

There are few things better than a cozy neighborhood restaurant that serves great pizza and wine. The idea for Bettina Pizzaria was born in Italy but raised in California. The wood-fired pizza mixed with Southern California’s fresh produce is a match made in foodie heaven.

Read full story
2 comments

6 South Bay restaurants that are worth a try

The South Bay is massive. It incorporates Torrance, Gardena, Carson, Redondo Beach, El Segundo, Hawthorne, Manhattan Beach, and San Pedro. That vast area encompasses a lot of cultural diversity. No matter what type of food you’re looking for, you can find it in the South Bay.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Mexicali Taco & Co: Finding success in Los Angeles's crowded Mexican food market

Mexican food is soo popular in Southern California it can be found on almost every corner. Finding success in the crowded Mexican food market isn't easy. Only the best survive long-term.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Big Wangs North Hollywood: Chicken wings, cold beer, sports, pool, and karaoke all in one place

Sports, Great food, cold beer, karaoke, and pool. Individually, all of those things are great. But, when they are all together, you’ve found the place to be. If you’re going to spend your hard-earned money, you want it to be a great experience. Thankfully, Big Wangs is just the place for that.

Read full story
1 comments
Santa Barbara, CA

Bossie's Kitchen Santa Barbara: serving up high-quality, mostly healthy food

Santa Barbara, like most of Southern California, has some great restaurants. Eating out is great, but sometimes it gets a bad rap. The stereotype is that eating out equals unhealthy eating.

Read full story
Orange County, CA

5 Orange County restaurants that perfectly highlight its laid back vibe

Orange County has a lot going for it. There are great beaches, the Angels, Disneyland, and multiple colleges. It also has one of the best food scenes around. The combination of its laid-back vibe and all the other things it has makes the OC a huge tourist destination.

Read full story
Santa Barbara, CA

Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara: Purveyors of fresh seafood and good times

Santa Barbara is a great city with lots to do. That includes excellent food. Santa Barbara has all kinds of delicious restaurants. Being so close to the beach, there are plenty of great seafood restaurants specifically.

Read full story
4 comments
Ontario, CA

Vince's Spaghetti Ontario: Serving delicious spaghetti since 1945

It feels like new restaurants pop up every week. They don’t all survive; plenty come and go. Only great restaurants are here to stay. Ontario is home to several of those types of restaurants.

Read full story
15 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Line Tavern Eagle Rock: Sports, food, and 50 beers on tap

Eagle Rock has a lot going for it. It’s the home of Occidental College and numerous historically significant buildings. There are 9 Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monuments in Eagle Rock alone.

Read full story
Long Beach, CA

Legends Sports Bar: America's 1st modern sports bar is still going strong

Cold beer, tasty food, and screaming fans. It's hard to think of many better ways to watch your favorite team play. Sure, being in the stadium to watch in person might be better. But, that's not always possible.

Read full story
1 comments
Santa Barbara, CA

Jane Restaurant Santa Barbara: Great food and a great atmosphere

Having great food is only half the battle for a restaurant. People can make good food at home; you pay for the experience. Jane Restaurant Santa Barbara is quite an experience. The beautiful location and great atmosphere are worth the price.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy