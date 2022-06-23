Cupid's Hot Dogs: serving up great food in the Valley since 1946

Photo by Ion Şipilov on Unsplash

A lot has changed since 1946.

First of all, $1 in 1946 was the equivalent of $14.99 today. Secondly, restaurants all over Los Angeles have come and gone over the years.

With all the changes happening, it's refreshing to see a place that stays the same. Cupid's Hot Dogs is one of those places.

Cupid's Hot Dogs History

Cupid's Hot Dogs has been a family-run business committed to simple, great food since day one.

It was initially established in 1946 as Walsh's Hot Dogs. It later changed its name to Cupid's. Regardless of the name, their signature chili dog has always been the same.

In the early '80s, the original owner's son Rick took over. He took the dramatic step of adding ketchup and relish to the menu. That was the birth of the Triangle: mustard, onions, and relish.

Today, the 3rd generation of the Walsh family, Kelly and Morgan, are in charge. The sisters plan on staying true to their grandparent's original vision. That means the simple menu and great food are here to stay.

Food

All the hot dogs on the menu are made with a natural casing proudly made by Vienna.

Both locations have the following options:

Cupid

Mustard

Onions

Chili

Chicago

Mustard

Onions

Neon Relish

Tomatoes

Sport Peppers

Pickle Spears

Celery Salt

Reuben

Mustard

Cheese

Kraut

Triangle

Mustard

Onions

Relish

The Winnetka location also has a Veggie option.

Veggie

Plant-based Beyond Sausage, make it your way

There is also plenty of beer on the menu to wash it all down with.

Hours and Other Information

Simi Valley Location

Hours:

Monday — Sunday: 11 am- 8 pm

Address: 2585 Cochran St. #G Simi Valley, CA 93065

Phone: (805) 581–0902

Winnetka Location

Hours:

Monday — Sunday: 11 am- 8 pm

Address: 20030 Vanowen St.Winnetka, CA 91306

Phone: (818) 347–1344

Website: www.cupidshotdogs.net