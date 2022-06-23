Los Angeles, CA

Cupid's Hot Dogs: serving up great food in the Valley since 1946

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Od9f_0gJyhp2Q00
Photo by Ion Şipilov on Unsplash

A lot has changed since 1946. 

First of all, $1 in 1946 was the equivalent of $14.99 today. Secondly, restaurants all over Los Angeles have come and gone over the years. 

With all the changes happening, it's refreshing to see a place that stays the same. Cupid's Hot Dogs is one of those places. 

Cupid's Hot Dogs History

Cupid's Hot Dogs has been a family-run business committed to simple, great food since day one. 

It was initially established in 1946 as Walsh's Hot Dogs. It later changed its name to Cupid's. Regardless of the name, their signature chili dog has always been the same. 

In the early '80s, the original owner's son Rick took over. He took the dramatic step of adding ketchup and relish to the menu. That was the birth of the Triangle: mustard, onions, and relish. 

Today, the 3rd generation of the Walsh family, Kelly and Morgan, are in charge. The sisters plan on staying true to their grandparent's original vision. That means the simple menu and great food are here to stay. 

Food

All the hot dogs on the menu are made with a natural casing proudly made by Vienna

Both locations have the following options:

Cupid 

  • Mustard
  • Onions
  • Chili

Chicago 

  • Mustard
  • Onions
  • Neon Relish
  • Tomatoes
  • Sport Peppers
  • Pickle Spears
  • Celery Salt

Reuben 

  • Mustard
  • Cheese
  • Kraut

Triangle 

  • Mustard
  • Onions
  • Relish

The Winnetka location also has a Veggie option.

Veggie 

  • Plant-based Beyond Sausage, make it your way

There is also plenty of beer on the menu to wash it all down with. 

Hours and Other Information

Simi Valley Location

Hours:

Monday — Sunday: 11 am- 8 pm

Address: 2585 Cochran St. #G Simi Valley, CA 93065

Phone: (805) 581–0902

Winnetka Location

Hours:

Monday — Sunday: 11 am- 8 pm

Address: 20030 Vanowen St.Winnetka, CA 91306

Phone: (818) 347–1344

Website: www.cupidshotdogs.net

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Food and Drinks# Restaurants# Hot Dogs# Chili Dogs

Comments / 1

Published by

Certified Personal Trainer/ Restaurant Reviewer. Because I believe in enjoying delicious food without sacrificing your health.

Fontana, CA
6285 followers

More from Eugene Adams

8 delicious San Fernando Valley restaurants that are perfect for any occasion

There’s a seemingly endless list of things to do in the San Fernando Valley. That makes it popular both for tourists and Southern California locals. If you come to the Valley, you will need something to eat. Thankfully, there are plenty of great restaurants.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Idle Hour: one of North Hollywood's best bars inside a historical landmark

Standing out in the crowded Hollywood restaurant market isn't easy. The competition is fierce. Idle Hour is one of the few places that's up for the challenge. Being located in a historical landmark since 1941 makes it easy to stand out.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Kevin Hart: from comedian to actor, then actor to plant-based restaurateur

Did you know that Kevin Hart has a passion for plant-based eating?. Hart has spoken about his shift to a plant-based diet. He feels that switching his diet has done nothing but good things for his life. He now feels healthier and more energetic than ever before.

Read full story
2 comments
San Bernardino County, CA

Curtain Of Courage Memorial opens to the public on Monday

December 2, 2015, is a day that most San Bernadino Residents will never forget. On that day, a mass shooting occurred at the Inland Regional Center. When it was all said and done, 14 people lost their lives, and another 22 were wounded. However, the impact of the attack was much broader than that.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

The Boring Company is officially bringing its 34-mile tunnel to Las Vegas

Public transportation is due for an overhaul. Things have remained essentially the same for decades. If the Boring Company gets its way, that will be changing soon. The Boring Company started as a joke, but it's not a laughing matter anymore.

Read full story
18 comments
West Hollywood, CA

Jones Hollywood: this famous West Hollywood staple actually lives up to the hype

As great as Hollywood is, it doesn’t always live up to the hype. Parts of Hollywood overpromise and underdeliver. That’s probably true of any tourist destination. Thankfully Jones Hollywood is not one of those places.

Read full story
Santa Barbara, CA

Corazon Cocina: delicious food inspired by traditional Mexican cuisine

Chef Ramon Velazquez’s love of Mexican food started at an early age. Chef Valazquez grew up in Guadalajara, Mexico, where his mother and grandmother taught him all about traditional Mexican dishes. When he immigrated to the United States in 1990, he took that love of Mexican cuisine with him.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Taco Maria: serving Los Angeles award-winning Mexican food since 2013

There's good food; then there's award-winning good food. Taco Maria serves the second type of food. Chef Carlos Salgado learned from some of the best chefs around. Salgado spent a decade working in some of San Francisco and Oakland's best kitchens. He worked in Vernon Morale's Winterland, Daniel Patterson's Coi, and James Syhabout's Commis.

Read full story
Santa Barbara, CA

Bettina Pizzaria: One of Santa Barbara's best pizza spots

There are few things better than a cozy neighborhood restaurant that serves great pizza and wine. The idea for Bettina Pizzaria was born in Italy but raised in California. The wood-fired pizza mixed with Southern California’s fresh produce is a match made in foodie heaven.

Read full story
2 comments

6 South Bay restaurants that are worth a try

The South Bay is massive. It incorporates Torrance, Gardena, Carson, Redondo Beach, El Segundo, Hawthorne, Manhattan Beach, and San Pedro. That vast area encompasses a lot of cultural diversity. No matter what type of food you’re looking for, you can find it in the South Bay.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Mexicali Taco & Co: Finding success in Los Angeles's crowded Mexican food market

Mexican food is soo popular in Southern California it can be found on almost every corner. Finding success in the crowded Mexican food market isn't easy. Only the best survive long-term.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Big Wangs North Hollywood: Chicken wings, cold beer, sports, pool, and karaoke all in one place

Sports, Great food, cold beer, karaoke, and pool. Individually, all of those things are great. But, when they are all together, you’ve found the place to be. If you’re going to spend your hard-earned money, you want it to be a great experience. Thankfully, Big Wangs is just the place for that.

Read full story
1 comments
Santa Barbara, CA

Bossie's Kitchen Santa Barbara: serving up high-quality, mostly healthy food

Santa Barbara, like most of Southern California, has some great restaurants. Eating out is great, but sometimes it gets a bad rap. The stereotype is that eating out equals unhealthy eating.

Read full story
Orange County, CA

5 Orange County restaurants that perfectly highlight its laid back vibe

Orange County has a lot going for it. There are great beaches, the Angels, Disneyland, and multiple colleges. It also has one of the best food scenes around. The combination of its laid-back vibe and all the other things it has makes the OC a huge tourist destination.

Read full story
Santa Barbara, CA

Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara: Purveyors of fresh seafood and good times

Santa Barbara is a great city with lots to do. That includes excellent food. Santa Barbara has all kinds of delicious restaurants. Being so close to the beach, there are plenty of great seafood restaurants specifically.

Read full story
4 comments
Ontario, CA

Vince's Spaghetti Ontario: Serving delicious spaghetti since 1945

It feels like new restaurants pop up every week. They don’t all survive; plenty come and go. Only great restaurants are here to stay. Ontario is home to several of those types of restaurants.

Read full story
15 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Line Tavern Eagle Rock: Sports, food, and 50 beers on tap

Eagle Rock has a lot going for it. It’s the home of Occidental College and numerous historically significant buildings. There are 9 Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monuments in Eagle Rock alone.

Read full story
Long Beach, CA

Legends Sports Bar: America's 1st modern sports bar is still going strong

Cold beer, tasty food, and screaming fans. It's hard to think of many better ways to watch your favorite team play. Sure, being in the stadium to watch in person might be better. But, that's not always possible.

Read full story
1 comments
Santa Barbara, CA

Jane Restaurant Santa Barbara: Great food and a great atmosphere

Having great food is only half the battle for a restaurant. People can make good food at home; you pay for the experience. Jane Restaurant Santa Barbara is quite an experience. The beautiful location and great atmosphere are worth the price.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy