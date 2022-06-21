Kevin Hart: from comedian to actor, then actor to plant-based restaurateur

Eva Rinaldi, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Did you know that Kevin Hart has a passion for plant-based eating?

Hart has spoken about his shift to a plant-based diet. He feels that switching his diet has done nothing but good things for his life. He now feels healthier and more energetic than ever before.

Now he wants to share that way of eating with the world.

He recently announced plans to open two new plant-based restaurants. They will be named Hart House.

The first two permanent locations will open in Los Angeles and Hollywood this summer. However, a food truck is currently in operation if you want to try it before. It’s currently available for private events.

The first two locations are only the start. The plan is for Hart House to expand nationwide in the future.

Hart House

One of the tag lines for Hart House is:

Passion for flavor, compassion for our planet.

The new restaurants are committed to the overall well-being of people and the earth. They aim to create an eating experience that is great for you, your wallet, and the planet.

Their website promises the following:

No Antibiotics

No Hormones

No Artificial Colors

No Preservatives

No Corn Syrup

The menu is full of vegan items that taste just as good, if not better, than the originals.

They have vegan burgers, “chicken” sandwiches, “chicken” nuggets, fries, tots, salads, and milkshakes.

Other Information

Locations:

Westchester (Summer ‘22)

Address: 8901 S Sepulveda Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90045

Coming Soon

Hollywood, CA

For more information, visit their website. You can also join their mailing list if you want to be updated on new developments.