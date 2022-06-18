Curtain Of Courage Memorial opens to the public on Monday

Photo by Krzysztof Maksimiuk on Unsplash

December 2, 2015, is a day that most San Bernadino Residents will never forget.

On that day, a mass shooting occurred at the Inland Regional Center.

When it was all said and done, 14 people lost their lives, and another 22 were wounded. However, the impact of the attack was much broader than that.

That day people all over the county experienced the fear of not knowing if all their friends and family were safe.

Curtain Of Courage Memorial Opening

The Curtain of Courage Memorial was made to honor all the victims, survivors, and first responders.

It will officially be open to the public on Monday, June 20, outside the County Government Center at 385 N. Arrowhead Ave., in San Bernardino.

The Memorial

This wasn’t a half-baked project.

Eighty-five artists from around the world submitted proposals. The December 2 Memorial Committee reviewed submissions from Britain, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Spain, China, Korea, Singapore, and Argentina, as well as from across the United States.

Ultimately, World-renowned landscape architect and artist Walter Hood was chosen. Hood is the creative director of Hood Design Studio in Oakland, Calif., and is a professor at the University of California, Berkeley.

How To Visit

The Memorial is outside on the east side of the San Bernardino County Government Center in downtown San Bernardino, not at the site of the attack. The location was chosen because it’s where most Environmental Health Service employees were working at the time of the attack.

It will be open to the public for free from dusk till dawn.

There is a plaque with the names of the victims and more information in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, and Braille.

For more information, visit the San Bernadino County website.