The Boring Company is officially bringing its 34-mile tunnel to Las Vegas

Photo by Mariia Shalabaieva on Unsplash

Public transportation is due for an overhaul. Things have remained essentially the same for decades. If the Boring Company gets its way, that will be changing soon.

The Boring Company started as a joke, but it's not a laughing matter anymore.

One day Elon Musk was soo frustrated by traffic he decided to do something about it.

The Boring Company was born out of the idea of reimagining public transportation.

It aims to make public transportation faster, more reliable, and environmentally friendly.

Downtown Las Vegas

The Clark County Commissioners just approved The Boring Companie's 34-mile, 55-station tunnel. It will connect everything from Harry Reid International Airport to Allegiant Stadium.

Boring Company President Steve Davis says that the tunneling in downtown Las Vegas will begin sometime in 2023. When completed, a ride from the Freemont Street Experience to Reid International will take roughly 8 minutes and cost about $12.

Why An Underground Tunnel?

According to the company website, there are several benefits of tunnels.

Unlimited Capacity

Unlike roads, there is practically no limit to how many tunnels can be built.

Minimal Use of Land

Tunnels don't use valuable surface land. That allows for it to be used for other things.

Weatherproof Operation

Weather doesn't matter much when you are underground. That is especially important in a city as hot and cold as Las Vegas.

Minimal Surface Impact

The tunnel's construction doesn't create any discernible surface noise or vibration.

Future Expansion Potential

Expanding a tunnel network is much simpler than a surface-based road.