Jones Hollywood: this famous West Hollywood staple actually lives up to the hype

Photo by Anastasiia Chepinska on Unsplash

As great as Hollywood is, it doesn’t always live up to the hype.

Parts of Hollywood overpromise and underdeliver. That’s probably true of any tourist destination.

Thankfully Jones Hollywood is not one of those places.

Jones is a Hollywood staple. A casual, red-checkered table cloth Italian joint at heart. This is the place for you if you want pizza or pasta.

But it’s not all about the food; the atmosphere is what people come for. The space used to be occupied by a Hollywood nightclub. One trip to the restroom reminds you of that time. The walls are adorned with pictures of celebrities visiting the nightclub.

If you’re looking for good food, drinks, and a good time, you will have no problem finding it at Jones Hollywood.

Food

Without high-quality food, no restaurant makes it 20+ years in the Los Angeles market. The menu is filled with Italian classics.

There are seven different thin-crust options as well as pasta and salad.

If you’re not in the mood for Italian, the steak, chicken, and salmon options are delicious.

Their Calamari Fritti is one of my favorite appetizers.

Drinks

Of course, no Italian Restaurant would be complete without an extensive wine list. Wine, pizza, and pasta go together perfectly.

In addition to the wine, Jones Hollywood has several great beer options.

If you’re in the mood for something stronger, the cocktail list has something for everyone.

Two of my favorite are:

GOVT. MULE

Strawberry Moscow Mule made with Hera the Dog Vodka

CHELSEA 100

Jones Manhattan, made with Jack Daniels Rye whiskey, Carpano Antica sweet vermouth, and a dash of Fee Brothers peach bitters

Dessert

The Jones Famous Apple Pie For Two is a must-try. The huge slice of apple pie is more than enough to share.

If apple pie isn’t your thing, you can finish your meal with a Chocolate Brownie, Root Beer Float, or Tiramisu.

Hours and Other Information

Hours:

Monday — Sunday: 7 pm- 2 am

Address: 7205 Santa Monica Boulevard West Hollywood, CA 90046

Phone: (323) 850–1726

Website: www.joneshollywood.com