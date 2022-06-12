Santa Barbara, CA

Corazon Cocina: delicious food inspired by traditional Mexican cuisine

Eugene Adams

Photo by Quin Engle on Unsplash

Chef Ramon Velazquez’s love of Mexican food started at an early age. 

Chef Valazquez grew up in Guadalajara, Mexico, where his mother and grandmother taught him all about traditional Mexican dishes. When he immigrated to the United States in 1990, he took that love of Mexican cuisine with him. 

He started by working in restaurants all over Santa Barbara. He went on to become a sushi chef at Arigato and the executive chef for Cielito. 

That diverse work experience and his love of Mexican cuisine influenced his cooking style. Chef Velazquez developed an innovative yet traditional style that makes Corazon Cocina unique. 

How it Started

In 2014 Velazquez decided to branch out on his own. He opened a pop-up at Three Pickles in Santa Barbara. It served simple Mexican street foods and was an immediate success. 

The success of his pop-up led to the creation of Cocina Corazon. Cocina Corazon has been located in the Santa Barbara Public Market ever since. 

Food

The menu includes all the Mexican classics:

  • Ceviches
  • Salads
  • Tacos
  • Quesadillas
  • Burritos

Everything on the menu is good, but my two personal favorites are:

El Cali Burrito 

Skirt steak, cheese, beans, fried potatoes, crema, pico de gallo, and salsa mugrosa.

Al Pastor Taco

Spit-roasted pork marinated in adobo, cilantro, salsa cruda, and pickled habanero-pineapple salsa on a homemade corn tortilla.

If you’re a fan of brunch, come by on weekends. 

The brunch menu includes many great options, including a great breakfast burrito and:

Chorizo Con Papas Taco

Roasted fingerling potatoes, crema, queso fresco, eggs, homemade chorizo, salsa cruda, and pickled onions.

Hours and Other Information

Hours: 

Monday — Sunday: 11 am- 9 pm

Brunch:

Saturday & Sunday: 11 am to 2 pm

Address: 38 W Victoria St, Santa Barbara, CA

Phone: (805) 845–0282

Website: www.corazoncocinasb.com

