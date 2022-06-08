6 South Bay restaurants that are worth a try

Photo by Cloris Ying on Unsplash

The South Bay is massive. It incorporates Torrance, Gardena, Carson, Redondo Beach, El Segundo, Hawthorne, Manhattan Beach, and San Pedro.

That vast area encompasses a lot of cultural diversity. No matter what type of food you’re looking for, you can find it in the South Bay.

Here are 6 South Bay restaurants that hit the spot.

Mr. Fries Man

Mr. Fries Man is a family-owned restaurant founded by Craig Batiste and his wife, Dorthy.

Since opening in 2016, they have built quite the following. Within a year, they sold over 20 franchises. Mr. Fries Man now spans all over Southern California and even Las Vegas. However, the Gardena location will always hold the distinction of being the first.

Ordering off the menu is easy. You have two options.

Choose one of their favorite fries options, such as the BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken or Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp. Build your own fries.

Hours:

Monday — Sunday: 11 am- 9 pm

Address: 14800 S. Western Ave. #108, Gardena, CA 90249

Phone: (424) 292–3616

Website: www.mrfriesman.com

Love & Salt

Love & Salt is a classic California-Italian restaurant that’s quickly becoming a South Bay favorite.

The menu is well made and simple. It offers a variety of pastas, pizzas, salads, and other entrees.

Hours:

Dining Hours:

Monday — Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday — Thursday 5 pm- 10 pm

Friday — Sunday 4:30 pm-10 pm

Delivery & Take Out:

Wednesday — Thursday 5 pm- 9 pm

Friday — Sunday 4:30 pm- 9 pm

Address: 317 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Phone: (310) 545–5252

Website: www.loveandsaltla.com

My Father’s Barbeque

My Father’s Barbeque is where Alabama meets Texas. That means good old-fashioned southern hospitality and BBQ.

The menu includes many familiar family recipes; potato salad, mac, and cheese, greens and cabbage, sweet potatoes, etc.

The BBQ is supremely tender, smoky, and delicious. Everything on the menu is excellent, but I like the Loaded BBQ Cheese Fries in particular.

Hours:

Friday — Sunday: 11:30 am- 7 pm

Monday — Thursday: Closed

Address: 637 University Dr. Carson, CA 90746

Phone: 310–817–4166

Website: www.myfathersbbq.com

Phanny’s

Phanny’s is known for its great breakfast burritos. They serve them all day.

However, they also expanded the menu to include burgers, hot dogs, and sides.

Phanny’s is the perfect place to grab a quick bite before heading off to enjoy the beach.

Hours:

Tuesday — Saturday 7 am-2 pm

Address: 1021 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Phone: (310) 540–5141

Website: www.phannys.menutoeat.com

The Chori-Man

Humberto “The Chori-Man” Raygoza is a 4th generation artisan chorizo maker. He took the lessons learned from his father and uncles and decided to make his own business.

Needless to say, it was a huge success.

The menu includes tacos, burritos, and much more. Everything is delicious and reasonably priced.

Hours:

Wednesday — Sunday: 8 am- 2 pm

Monday — Tuesday: Closed

Address: 2309 S Alma St. San Pedro, CA 90731

Phone: (424) 287–2414

Website: www.thechoriman.com

Jiayuan Dumpling House

Photo by Huyen Bui on Unsplash

Jiayuan Dumpling House began in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada. Due to life difficulties, that original restaurant was forced to closed.

When the founder, Emily, moved to Redondo Beach, it was only natural to bring Jiayuan Dumpling House with her.

The new restaurant isn’t a carbon copy of the original, however. The expanded menu now includes more than just traditional handmade dumplings. They also serve all the Chinese food classics you could think of.

Hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday — Wednesday: 11 am- 3 pm, 4 pm- 8 pm

Thursday — Saturday: 11 am- 3 pm, 4 pm- 9 pm

Sunday: 11 am- 3 pm, 4 pm- 8 pm

Address: 1904 South Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Phone: (310) 792–6789

Website: www.jydumplings.com