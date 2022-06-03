Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara: Purveyors of fresh seafood and good times

Photo by Max Mota on Unsplash

Santa Barbara is a great city with lots to do. That includes excellent food. Santa Barbara has all kinds of delicious restaurants.

Being so close to the beach, there are plenty of great seafood restaurants specifically.

Brophy Bros. is one of those places that seafood lovers need to visit.

Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara

Brophy Bros. is a purveyor of high-quality, fresh seafood.

It's a family-run bar and restaurant, which allows them to keep the quality of their food high. Also, it's perfectly located on the harbor.

Because of the location, the view is beautiful. There are few better ways to spend a day than eating good food and drinking cold beer while overlooking the harbor.

Unfortunately, they don't accept reservations. You should expect to wait between 30–60 minutes for a table on most days. But, the food and the view are more than worth the wait.

If Santa Barbara is too far out of your way, they also have a Ventura location.

The Menu

Despite the tough-to-beat view, the menu is still the star of the show. Their New York Steak is top-notch, and they have a seemingly endless list of seafood options. Their Halibut and Salmon are two of my personal favorites.

Their Seafood Pasta is perfect for any pasta lovers out there.

What if you're not in the mood for seafood? Their Brophy Burger and Chicken Sandwich are great options.

If you're looking for an adult beverage to wash your meal down, you're in luck. Brophy Bros. makes great Margaritas and Mai Tais.

They also have five beers on tap as well as many bottle and can options.

Hours and Other Information

Hours:

Monday — Sunday: 11 am- 10 pm

Address: 119 Habor Way. Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Phone: (805) 966–4418

Website: www.brophybros.com