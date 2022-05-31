Legends Sports Bar: America's 1st modern sports bar is still going strong

Photo by ODAYAKA GUREI on Unsplash

Cold beer, tasty food, and screaming fans.

It's hard to think of many better ways to watch your favorite team play.

Sure, being in the stadium to watch in person might be better. But, that's not always possible.

Stadiums are expensive, traffic is awful, and the food isn't always the greatest.

A great local sports bar fixes all those problems.

Thankfully, Long Beach is home to one of the best sports bars.

Legends Sports Bar

Legends Sports Bar was established way back in 1979. Former Rams offensive lineman Dennis Harrah and local businessman John Morris ended up building what they describe as, the "first modern sports bar in America." Legends was the first to use satellite technology to broadcast live sporting events from around the world.

In addition to all the live games, they also have a massive collection of sports memorabilia. That collection includes:

Autographed baseballs signed by Ted Williams, Willie Mays, Micky Mantle, Joe Dimaggio, Ty Cobb, and Babe Ruth.

An autographed pair of Shaq's size 23 shoes.

A pair of Mohamed Ali's signed gloves.

Autographed NBA and NFL jerseys.

The 2001 Indy Car driven by Bobby Rahal.

They also have a local "Wall of Fame," honoring Long Beach's best athletes.

Legends is the place for you if you're looking to enjoy a bit of sports history, catch a live game, eat some delicious food, or drink some cold beer.

The Food

The chicken wings are the most popular part of the food menu. That makes perfect sense; wings and beer are a perfect combo for any sporting event.

The menu is also filled with other excellent finger food options, including Calamari, Ahi Tacos, and Chicken Tenders.

If you're looking for something more filling, Legends Sports Bar also makes excellent sandwiches and burgers.

My personal favorite is their all-day Chicken and Waffles.

Drinks

When I visit, I usually stick to their rotating craft beer list. But, they also have all the domestic favorites on tap.

The wine and cocktail options get the job done as well.

Hours and Other Information

Bar Hours:

Monday — Thursday: 11 am- Midnight

Friday: 11 am- 1 am

Saturday: 9 am- 1 am

Sunday: 9 am- Midnight

Kitchen Closes:

Sunday — Thursday: 10 pm

Friday — Saturday: 11 pm

Address: 5236 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803

Phone: (562) 433-5743

Website: www.legendssportsbar.com