Jane Restaurant Santa Barbara: Great food and a great atmosphere

Photo by Tamara Malaniy on Unsplash

Having great food is only half the battle for a restaurant.

People can make good food at home; you pay for the experience.

Jane Restaurant Santa Barbara is quite an experience. The beautiful location and great atmosphere are worth the price.

And of course, they also have some great food.

Jane is located in the heart of the Theater Art District of Downtown Santa Barbara. Located just two doors down from the famous Arlington Theater, Jane has long been a favorite among locals.

The restaurant itself has a little bit of something for everyone. There is an intimate balcony overlooking the mountains and a huge communal table you can share with a large group. Whatever the occasion, Jane has something for you.

The Food

The menu is an exciting blend an American Bistro and European influences. The entire menu is high quality because it’s made from scratch.

Their Crispy Calamari is one of my favorite appetizers.

If you’re looking to enjoy a fancy meal, their salmon and filet mignon dishes are perfect. If you are looking for something less fancy, their burgers, sandwiches, and pasta are great.

Wine

No fine-dining establishment would be complete without great wine. The wine list at Janes is massive. You will have no trouble finding something that fits your taste.

Dessert

The dessert menu is a great way to finish your meal off. They serve everything from cheesecake to Creme Brulee.

Hours and Other Information

Hours:

Monday — Thursday: 5 pm- 9 pm

Friday — Saturday: 5 pm- 9:30 pm

Sunday: Closed

Address: 1311 State Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Phone: (805) 962–1311

Website: www.janesb.com/home