Monty's Good Burger: serving delicious 100% plant-based burgers all over LA

Monty's Good Burger has been serving Southern California since 2018.

It started out of the desire to prove that plant-based doesn't have to mean lower quality.

All Monty's ingredients are locally sourced, ensuring the highest quality possible.

The food is delicious, but that’s not the most important part. Monty’s burgers use 75–80% less environmental resources than animal meat. They also pay all their workers a living wage.

Monty's Good Burger makes several promises to its customers.

MONTY'S PROMISE

100% Plant-Based Menu

Clean Stores that Follow ALL Safety Guidance and Protocols

Environmental Responsibility from a choice of Vendors to Waste Policies

Fresh, Ethically & Locally Sourced Ingredients that are Organic when possible (usually within a 30-mile range)

MONTY'S GOAL

Provide our Amazing Team a Living Wage, Insurance Options, a Safe Work Environment, and Create Career opportunities.

Give Hamburger Enthusiasts an Ethical and Legitimate Alternative

Promote Sustainable Plant-Based Eating

Promote Animal Rights and Pet Adoption

Provide a 100% Plant-Based Menu that ANYONE can Enjoy

Menu

The menu focuses on quality over quantity.

They only offered one vegan chicken sandwich, but it's delicious.

You can order your burger as a single or a double. There is also a kid's burger.

The menu gets a little creative with its sides. There are plenty of fries and tots options as well as plenty of dipping sauce options.

For dessert, they serve great vegan shakes.

Monty's Good Burger Locations, Hours, and Other Information

Los Angeles

3RD STREET

Sunday — Wednesday: 11 am- 11 pm

Thursday — Saturday: 11 am- 12 am

Address: 8432 W 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048

ECHO PARK

Sunday — Wednesday: 11 am- 11 pm

Thursday — Saturday: 11 am- 12 am

Address: 1533 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

KOREATOWN

Sunday — Wednesday: 11 am- 11 pm

Thursday — Saturday: 11 am- 12 am

Address: 516 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90020

Culver City

Sunday — Wednesday: 11 am- 11 pm

Thursday — Saturday: 11 am- 12 am

Address: 3849 Main Street, Culver City, CA 90232

Riverside

Sunday — Thursday: 11 am- 11 pm

Friday — Saturday: 11 am- 12 am

Address: 3605 Market St, Riverside, CA 92501

Website: www.montysgoodburger.com