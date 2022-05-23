Eureka Restaurant Group: bringing food, alcohol, and great times to Ontario in June

Photo by Jon Parry on Unsplash

Eat, Drink, and Be Social.

That’s one of my favorite restaurant taglines of all time.

Eureka!, the Hawthorne-based gastropub, has locations all over Southern California.

Thankfully, they are now bringing that great food and atmosphere to Ontario on June 6th.

The new location will bring a wide variety of burgers, cocktails, whiskies, and craft beer to Ontario. It will also feature 179 seats and live music.

Eureka!

Eureka! is a restaurant, but it’s not all about the food. Its core values are; Energy, Discovery, and Community.

Their creative craft beverage program helps set the atmosphere. They have the best local craft beers, small-batch whiskeys, and classic cocktails. That makes it a great place to dine, drink, and socialize.

Eureka! isn’t just a business either. It strives to be part of the community. Because of that, each restaurant features murals by local artists.

Food

Eureka! doesn’t compromise on ingredient quality. They only serve house-made, locally sourced products. Their burgers are all hormone, antibiotic, and GMO-free.

The food menu features many delicious burgers, chicken, and salad options. Their nachos, fries, and wings are also great for sharing.

The Cowboy Burger (shoestring onion rings, bacon, cheddar, and beer BBQ sauce), in particular, goes well with a cold beer.

Drinks

The drink menu really shines. The menu has a cocktail, beer, wine, and whiskey sections.

They have some creative cocktail options, but sometimes the classics are best. They make top-notch Old Fashions and Whiskey Sours.

The 100% American craft beer and small-batch whiskey sections are particularly popular. You will never run out of great options if you like good beer or whiskey.

Other Information

Address: 900 Via Piemonte, Suite 101 Ontario, CA 91764

Phone: (909) 284–1170

Website: www.eurekarestaurantgroup.com