4 Red Sauce Italian restaurants in Los Angeles

There are few dishes more iconic than a bowl of spaghetti and meatballs.

Serve that on top of a red-checkered tablecloth, and you have an old-school Italian restaurant. There is no shortage of great Italian food in Southern California, but some places do it better than others.

Here are four excellent restaurants that serve your red sauce favorites the right way.

Grandi Italiani

In 1959 Chef Andreone opened Andre’s of Beverly Hills. Its concept was simple; provide wholesome Italian food at a price every family could afford.

It was a huge hit.

Grandi Italiani was established to carry on the legacy of Andre’s of Beverly Hills. That’s something they still do to this day.

The food is all high-quality and delicious. They serve all the classics you would expect, like spaghetti, ravioli, lasagna, and chicken parmesan. They also serve a wide variety of delicious pizzas.

Hours:

MON: CLOSED

Tuesday — Thursday: 11:30 am- 7:30 pm

Friday — Sunday: 11:30 am- 8:30 pm

Address: 21730 Sherman Way Canoga Park, CA 91303

Phone: (747) 230–8081

Website: www.grandirestaurant.com

Barone’s

Barone’s Famous Italian Restaurant has been serving Southern California since 1945. They are best known for their pizzas made with only the freshest ingredients. They also have a unique pasta sauce and crust, which tastes like a fine pastry.

However, it’s not all about pizza at Barone’s. They also serve a wide variety of classic Italian dishes, including pasta and lasagna.

Address: 13726 Oxnard St Valley Glen, CA 91401

Phone: (818) 782–6004

Website: www.baronesfamousitalian.com

Pinocchio Restaurant

Pinocchio’s has long been a Valley staple. It’s part market, part restaurant.

The market sells imported Italian groceries. That includes wines, deli meats, cheeses, Italian bread, and homemade Italian sausage.

The restaurant portion, which opened in 1971, serves all the Italian favorites you would expect. The menu includes Lasagna, Eggplant Parmesan, Chicken Rosemary, Pizza, Italian Sandwiches, and much more.

Address: 3103 W Magnolia Blvd Burbank, CA 91505

Phone: (818) 845–3516

Website: www.montecarlodeli.com

Jones Hollywood

Jones Hollywood Cafe has been bringing Pizza, Pasta, Jack Daniels, and Rock n Roll to L.A. for nearly three decades.

The menu has plenty of options, but their chicken parm with spaghetti is a must-try. Eating spaghetti on one of their checkered tablecloths is about as old-school Italian as it gets.

It’s not all about the food, though; the bar also gets busy. That makes a lot of sense, considering how great the wine and cocktail menus are.

Hours:

Monday — Sunday: 7 pm- 2 am

Address: 7205 California State Route 2 West Hollywood, CA 90046

Phone: (323) 850–1726

Website: www.joneshollywood.com