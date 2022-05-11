Kuya Lord: Los Angeles's favorite Filipino pop-up is going fully legit

Filipino food’s time as the most underrated cuisine is slowly coming to a close.

The list of great Filipino restaurants in Los Angeles continues to grow. Kuya Lord is yet another example of this delicious trend.

Kuya Lord

Kuya Lord has been one of the best restaurants in Los Angeles for a while now. There’s just one problem; it’s not a restaurant.

Up until this point, it’s been a wildly popular pop-up. Like many other businesses, Covid caused a change of plans.

During the Pandemic, Kuya Lord operated out of the owner's garage and backyard.

Word of mouth helped the “restaurant” takeoff. Things snowballed, and Kuya Lord had no choice but to open a permanent location to handle its customer load.

That’s why their permanent Los Angeles Koreatown location will be opening soon.

Food

Kuya Lord is a fast-casual restaurant that features regional Filipino dishes. It aims to bring the food Chef Lord grew up eating in Lucena City, Philippines.

One way that Chef Lord does this is by only using the highest quality ingredients. All the vegetables, fruits, and herbs are fresh and sourced from local farmers. All the meat and seafood are purchased from premium food purveyors.

Menu

The menu keeps it simple, which allows it to focus on quality over quantity.

Their Lucenachon (slow-roasted rolled pork belly) is something everyone needs to try at least once.

The heart of the menu is their Pamilya Bowls. They have seven different options, including beef, chicken, and tofu options.

I recommend their Lucaban Lonsilog. It’s pork longganisa, java rice, egg, and tomato/cucumber salad. If you’ve never had longganisa, you are missing out. It’s possibly the best part of Filipino cuisine (in my highly biased opinion).

Hours and Other Information

Hours:

Coming soon: check their website or Instagram for more information.

Address: 5003 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, California 90038

Website: www.kuyalord.com