For the Win: a delicious business born out of the Pandemic

Eugene Adams

Photo by amirali mirhashemian on Unsplash

Covid was a terrible time for Los Angeles businesses. 

The list of closed restaurants, in particular, is depressing. However, it’s not all bad news. Some excellent restaurants were born, not closed during the Pandemic. 

For the Win is one of those places. 

For the Win

For the Win was born out of a love for burgers and chicken sandwiches. More specifically, it was formed with a classic burger in mind. 

Picture a classic American smash burger with a soft bun, beef with a nice crust, and the best sauce. After much experimentation, For the Win found the perfect combinations. 

For the Win started as a pandemic-era pop-up. It then opened a permanent location in Hollywood. That success led to new locations in Whittier and Glendale. 

Food

The menu is short and simple. That allows For the Win to focus on quality, not quantity. 

Burgers

They have a burger and a cheeseburger. You can order each as a single, double, or triple. Regardless of which option you choose, you know you're getting a burger made with only high-quality ingredients. 

Chicken Sandwiches

They take just as much pride in their chicken sandwiches as their burgers. They use free-range chicken fried with mayo and pickles. 

Patty Melt

If you're not in the mood for chicken, their patty melt is also a great option. It's grilled to crispy perfection. 

Other

Of course, no burger place would be complete without tasty fries. They also serve Brussel sprouts which are surprisingly good. 

There are also several beer and wine options to wash it all down with. 

Hours and Other Information

Hollywood Location 

Hours: 

Monday — Sunday: 12 pm- 9 pm

Address: 6221 Franklin Ave. 90028

Whittier Location 

Hours: 

Monday — Sunday: 12 pm- 7 pm

Address: 12602 Hadley St. 90601

Glendale Location

Hours:

Sunday — Wednesday: 12 pm- 7 pm

Thursday — Saturday: 12 pm- 10 pm

Address: 1200 S. Brand Blvd. Unit 3. 91204

Website: www.forthewinla.com

