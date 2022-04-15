Tree People: Helping the planet one tree at a time

When was the last time you did something for mother earth?

With Earth Day quickly approaching, many people are asking that very question. The answer is not as recently as we like for most of us.

But what can individuals in Los Angeles do about it?

One local organization, Tree People, offers up several options.

Tree People

Tree People is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting environmental awareness through urban forestry.

In the last 40 years, they have been involved with more than 3 million people planting and caring for more than 3 million trees.

They hope to grow greener, shadier, and more water-secure communities.

Why Trees?

Many things can be done to help the planet; why trees specifically?

According to their website, there are 22 benefits of trees.

22 Benefits of trees

They combat climate change. Trees clean the air. Trees provide oxygen They cool the streets & the city. (which is especially important in a hot place like Los Angeles ) Trees conserve energy. Trees save water. They help prevent water pollution. They help prevent soil erosion. Trees shade children from ultra-violet rays. Trees provide food. Trees heal. Trees reduce violence. They mark the seasons. They create economic opportunities. Trees are teachers and playmates. They bring diverse groups of people together. They promote unity. Trees provide a canopy and habitat for wildlife. They beautify space. Trees provide wood. They increase property values. Trees increase business traffic.

Ways to get involved

Anyone interested in helping out with Tree People’s mission can contribute in several ways.

Volunteer

Volunteering with Tree People can be both fun and educational. You can join them in planting and caring for trees, removing invasive species, and maintaining past projects throughout Southern California.

Donate

Like any charity, Tree People depends on donations. Donations of money and time are both greatly appreciated.

Here’s the link to the donation page.

Adopt a tree

Did you know that if you live in the City of Los Angeles, you are eligible to receive free trees from City Plants? If you don’t live in the City of LA, LA County Public Works can assist you in getting trees for your property.

If you don’t own a property or need more trees, don’t worry. Tree Pople makes it possible for you to dedicate a tree in someone's honor for as little as $25.

More information

For more information about Tree People and how you can help, visit their website or Instagram page.