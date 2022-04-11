3 Los Angeles ice cream spots that also serve great food

Photo by Elza Kurbanova on Unsplash

Thanks to the great Southern California weather, ice cream is great year-round.

Ice cream is a perfect treat for almost any occasion, but sometimes it's not enough. Sometimes you need a good meal to go along with your ice cream.

Thankfully, there are a lot of places where you can get an entire meal with your next ice cream fix.

Here are three great places to get delicious ice cream and a meal.

Hiho Cheeseburger

Burgers and milkshakes are two things that just make sense together. It only makes sense for a restaurant that's good at one to be good at the other.

Food

If you're looking for a burger made with high-quality ingredients, this is your place. Their burgers are made with Wagyu Beef which is grass-fed and antibiotic-free.

They also hand-cut their fries with non-GMO potatoes.

They've also got you covered if you're looking for a vegan option. Their vegan patties are house-made and gluten-free.

Ice Cream

HiHo's milkshakes are made from scratch with all-natural ingredients and no artificial stabilizers.

Their shakes come in three flavors:

Chocolate

Vanilla

Both

Hours and Other Information

Hours:

Monday — Sunday: 11:30 am- 10 pm

Address:

HiHo Cheeseburger has three Los Angeles locations.

Marina Del Rey: 4625 Admiralty Way, #109, Marina Del Rey, Ca 90292

Mid-Wilshire: 6245 Wilshire BLVD, STE. 102, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Santa Monica: 1320 2nd Street STE. B, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Website: www.hiho.la

Jollibee

Filipino food is growing in popularity all over Los Angeles.

It only makes sense that their most popular fast food restaurant would make its way stateside.

For those of you that haven't heard of it, Jollibee is often referred to as the McDonald's of the Philippines. They are best known for their fried chicken, but they have some great ice cream options as well.

Food

The fried chicken and spaghetti are what Jollibee is best known for. They are both worth a try, but if those aren't your cup of tea, they have plenty of other options.

The burgers are as good as anything you would find at Mcdonald's. Also, their spicy chicken sandwich could give Chick-fil-A a run for their money.

Ice Cream

If you're looking to try something new, Jollibee's halo-halo is for you. Halo-halo is a traditional Filipino dessert that's a mixture of many different flavors.

It contains everything from cold fruits, jellies, sweet beans, shaved ice, caramel flan, and a heaping scoop of Ube Ice Cream.

Other Information

Jollibee has locations all over Southern California. Visit their website for more information or to find a location near you.

Website: www.jollibeefoods.com

Mizlala

Mizala is a Mediterranean grill specializing in spit-roasted shawarma and fluffy falafel at its core. But, don't let that fool you; they also know how to make some excellent ice cream.

Food

Mizlala serves a menu filled with Israeli and Middle Eastern basic. It contains hummus and falafel, meat skewers, Moroccan fried chicken, etc.

Ice Cream

If you're looking for a great milkshake, look no further. Mizlala's full dairy milkshakes come in three flavors:

Halva Cinnamon

Chocolate Almond

Salted Caramel

Hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday — Sunday: 12 pm- 9 pm

Address: 4515 Sepulveda Blvd, Sherman Oaks, Ca 91403

Phone: (818) 783–6698

Website: www.mizlala.com