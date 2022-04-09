TwoZone Chicken: spreading a delicious part of Korean culture to Hesperia

Fried chicken is fantastic.
It’s soo amazing that it has been a Southern California staple for decades.
However, America isn’t the only place that makes delicious fried chicken. Korea makes delicious fried chicken as well.
Newly opened TwoZone Chicken is bringing that chicken to Hesperia.
TwoZone Chicken
TwoZone Chicken is new to Hesperia but not new everywhere. It first opened in South Korea back in 2007. Since then, it has taken South Korea and the rest of the world by storm.
Today TwoZone has over 300 locations worldwide. There are two locations in Los Angeles, one in Las Vegas and one in Portland. Locations in Fontana and Florida are coming soon.
A big reason for the success of TwoZone is its insistence on quality ingredients. They use antibiotic-free chicken that is never frozen. They also choose only small or medium-sized chickens because they believe it produces more tender meat.
After selecting the best chicken, the chicken is seasoned with spices, salt, and sugar. The final step is adding an even coat of fried chicken sauce.
Food
Chicken
As you can probably guess, the menu has plenty of chicken options. Those options all come in different sizes. For example:
Fried Chicken Wings
- 5 PC ($6.99)
- 10 PC ($12.99)
- 20 PC ($23.99)
They also have many combo options, so you don’t have to choose a flavor if you don’t want to.
Dipping Sauces
The sauce is just as important as the chicken itself when it comes to fried chicken.
Thankfully, TwoZone has plenty of options.
- Spicy Soy
- Sauce Mixed
- Honey Butter
- Onion w/onion Mayo
- Wasabi
- TwoZone House Sauce
- Green Onion
- Cajun Honey Mustard
- Bulgogi Soy Sauce
- Hot & Spicy
- Soy Garlic
Sides
No great chicken spot is complete without sides.
You can choose from:
- Sweet Potato Fries
- Tteokbokki
- Cheese Sticks
- Corn Salad
- Onion Rings
- Pickled Radish
- Coleslaw
- Rice
- French Fries
Hours and Other Information
Hours:
Monday — Saturday: 11 am- 8 pm
Sunday: 1 pm- 8 pm
Address: 14380 Main St., #101, Hesperia, CA 92345
Phone: (442) 800–3687A
You can order online at: clover.com/online-ordering/Twozonechicken_Hesperia.
Website: https://twozoneusa.com/
