Hesperia, CA

TwoZone Chicken: spreading a delicious part of Korean culture to Hesperia

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gIi0s_0f4C8gAm00
Photo by Max Griss on Unsplash

Fried chicken is fantastic. 

It’s soo amazing that it has been a Southern California staple for decades. 

However, America isn’t the only place that makes delicious fried chicken. Korea makes delicious fried chicken as well.  

Newly opened TwoZone Chicken is bringing that chicken to Hesperia. 

TwoZone Chicken

TwoZone Chicken is new to Hesperia but not new everywhere. It first opened in South Korea back in 2007. Since then, it has taken South Korea and the rest of the world by storm. 

Today TwoZone has over 300 locations worldwide. There are two locations in Los Angeles, one in Las Vegas and one in Portland. Locations in Fontana and Florida are coming soon

A big reason for the success of TwoZone is its insistence on quality ingredients. They use antibiotic-free chicken that is never frozen. They also choose only small or medium-sized chickens because they believe it produces more tender meat. 

After selecting the best chicken, the chicken is seasoned with spices, salt, and sugar. The final step is adding an even coat of fried chicken sauce.

Food

Chicken

As you can probably guess, the menu has plenty of chicken options. Those options all come in different sizes. For example:

Fried Chicken Wings

  • 5 PC ($6.99)
  • 10 PC ($12.99)
  • 20 PC ($23.99)

They also have many combo options, so you don’t have to choose a flavor if you don’t want to. 

Dipping Sauces

The sauce is just as important as the chicken itself when it comes to fried chicken. 

Thankfully, TwoZone has plenty of options. 

  • Spicy Soy
  • Sauce Mixed
  • Honey Butter
  • Onion w/onion Mayo
  • Wasabi
  • TwoZone House Sauce
  • Green Onion 
  • Cajun Honey Mustard
  • Bulgogi Soy Sauce
  • Hot & Spicy
  • Soy Garlic

Sides

No great chicken spot is complete without sides. 

You can choose from:

  • Sweet Potato Fries 
  • Tteokbokki
  • Cheese Sticks
  • Corn Salad 
  • Onion Rings
  • Pickled Radish
  • Coleslaw
  • Rice 
  • French Fries

Hours and Other Information

Hours:

Monday — Saturday: 11 am- 8 pm

Sunday: 1 pm- 8 pm

Address: 14380 Main St., #101, Hesperia, CA 92345 

Phone: (442) 800–3687A

You can order online at: clover.com/online-ordering/Twozonechicken_Hesperia.

Website: https://twozoneusa.com/

