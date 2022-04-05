House of Pies: Classic all day dinner that serves up more than great pie

Photo by Jodie Morgan on Unsplash

Not many family-owned and operated restaurants make it 50 plus years. House of Pies is one of the few. Since 1969 it's been satisfying Los Angeles area customers.

As you can probably guess by the name, the pies are a big attraction. However, it's not all about the pies. The excellent customer service and delicious food are what have made House of Pies so successful for so long.

House of Pies is open seven days per week for breakfast (which they serve all day), lunch, and dinner.

Food

Although the pies are amazing, and you should try them, that's not the whole story. Their all-day breakfast is a huge draw, as well as all the other food on the menu.

Breakfast

Their all-day breakfast menu is extensive. It contains just about everything you could want.

If you're looking for a breakfast option that screams L.A., their chicken and waffles is the only choice.

If you're looking for something else, the list of options is huge.

Pancakes

Toast

Waffles

Omelets

Cereal

Bagels

And, of course, no Southern California breakfast menu would be complete without a great breakfast burrito.

Lunch

If you're not in the mood for breakfast food, House of Pies also has great lunch options.

Their chicken strips, wings, and quesadilla are all popular. For health-conscious people, they have a large variety of salads.

The burgers and sandwiches are the unquestioned stars of the lunch menu.

The "Millionaire Steak Sandwich" and "Big House Burger" are two of my favorites.

Millionaire Steak Sandwich

Grilled steak

Caramelized onions

Mushrooms

Swiss cheese

Sourdough bread

The Big House Burger

Beef patty

Grilled onions

Bacon strips

Avocado slices

Lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles

1000 island dressing

Dinner

The dinner menu offers classic coffee house dishes, including Country fried steak and pork chops.

They also serve a good variety of pasta.

Pies

As the name implies, this is indeed the house of pies. The pie menu is top-notch.

Their strawberry and peach pies are by far the most popular. They are served seasonally and made with generous portions of fresh fruit.

Hours and Other Information

Hours:

Monday — Friday: 6:30 am- 12 am

Saturday — Sunday: 7 am- 12 am

Address: 1869 N Vermont Ave Los Angeles, CA 90027

A new location in Venice is coming soon.

Phone: (323) 666–9961

Website: www.houseofpiesla.com